Palermo, CA

CHP looking for suspect in Palermo hit-and-run crash

 3 days ago

The CHP is asking the community for help locating a...

Man killed in motorcycle vs. SUV crash in Magalia identified

MAGALIA, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash in Magalia on Tuesday night. Deputies said 20-year-old Brian Enright of Paradise died in a motorcycle vs. SUV crash that happened on Dogtown Road around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Enright’s motorcycle crashed...
MAGALIA, CA
Chico man dies in a motorcycle crash on East Avenue

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 11:55 A.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff's Office has identified the 46-year-old man who was killed in a crash on East Avenue Wednesday night as Michael Ramirez. Ramirez, originally from Portland, Oregon but had been in Chico since October of 2021, was driving a 1999 Harley...
CHICO, CA
Person found dead at One Mile parking lot ID’d

CHICO, Calif. - The person who was found dead at One Mile in Lower Bidwell Park has been identified. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Michael Stabolito of Live Oak was identified. Chico Police Department said someone called the police around 10:30 p.m. to report a person was...
CHICO, CA
Butte County canal crash killer sentenced Thursday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Sacramento man responsible for driving his truck into a local canal, killing his two daughters and brother-in-law, was sentenced on Thursday, according to Butte County DA Mike Ramsey. Colby Brookman, 29, was sentenced to the maximum term of 37 years to life in state prison...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Palermo, CA
Palermo, CA
California Crime & Safety
Stolen truck in Gridley found

GRIDLEY, Calif. 10:06 P.M. UPDATE - The Ford F350 truck that the Gridley Police Department was looking for on Thursday has been found. The truck went missing from the 1600 block of W. Biggs Gridley Rd. in Gridley at around midnight on Wednesday.
GRIDLEY, CA
Southbound Highway 70 reopens after semi-truck overturns

OROVILLE, Calif. - Southbound Highway 70 has reopened after an overturned semi was blocking the southbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the crash happened in the area of Oakwood Lane and spilled dirt over the roadway. It was first reported at about 7:50 a.m. on...
OROVILLE, CA
14-year-old attempted murder suspect appears in court Wednesday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The defense was given another two weeks to finish the mental health examination for the 14-year-old charged with attempted murder following an attack at the Chico High track, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The teen was arrested after a 71-year-old woman was found with severe...
CHICO, CA
#Chp
CAL FIRE stops forward progress on vegetation fire west of Corning

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 2 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters from the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit have stopped forward progress of the Freeman Fire that is burning on Freeman Schoolhouse Road west of Corning. Firefighters say the fire is 20 acres off of Freeman Schoolhouse Road and Executive Drive. Firefighters arrived...
CORNING, CA
Rancho Fire containment increases, size of fire remains at 593 acres

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 6:24 P.M. UPDATE- Crews have reached 70% containment on the Rancho Fire as it remains at 593 acres, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. On Tuesday night, all evacuation warnings were lifted in Rancho Tehama. The fire destroyed 10 structures and damaged four after it broke out...
Body found at a Marysville dump identified as Magalia man

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - A Magalia man has been identified after a body was found at the Recology Yuba-Sutter location in Marysville, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Ron Lamp was found dead at the facility on North Levee Road before 2 p.m. on April 26. At the...
MARYSVILLE, CA
Lockdown lifted at CAL FIRE station north of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The lockdown at the CAL FIRE Butte County Station 41 off of Highway 99 has been lifted. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies contacted a man after receiving reports that he had a shotgun and shots were fired. Deputies contacted the man who was...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Chico State custodian pleads no contest to hate crime charges

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Chico state custodian and recent graduate charged with a hate crime involving comments left on YouTube news videos, pleaded no contest in court on Thursday afternoon, according to DA Mike Ramsey. The charges against Kerry Thao, 33, of Chico came from comments Thao posted between...
CHICO, CA
Rancho Fire evacuation orders reduced to warnings

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - All evacuation orders for the Rancho Fire have been reduced to warnings, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. The orders were for Rancho Tehama zones 230, 231, 232, 234, 236, 237 and 238. This includes Elder Creek Circle, Charles Drive, Oakridge Road, Stagecoach Road and Hillcrest Drive.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Pacific Fire in Oroville contained, over 6 acres

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 5:33 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained a 6.12 acre vegetation fire off of Pacific Height Road south of Oroville. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that crews will be on scene for the next few hours mopping up. No structures were threatened. Firefighters said the fire was...
OROVILLE, CA
Cameron Hooker case heads to trial after probable cause hearing

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - The Cameron Hooker case is heading to trial to determine if he should be labeled as a sexually violent predator, according to the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office. The probable cause hearing finished on Monday after it was spread out over two weeks. The...
SAN MATEO, CA
Firefighters contain fire in Concow

CONCOW, Calif. - Firefighters have contained a fire that started as a travel trailer fire and spread to vegetation, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. CAL FIRE said several outbuildings were involved and the spot fire was contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews will remain at...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

