CHP looking for suspect in Palermo hit-and-run crash

MAGALIA, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash in Magalia on Tuesday night. Deputies said 20-year-old Brian Enright of Paradise died in a motorcycle vs. SUV crash that happened on Dogtown Road around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Enright’s motorcycle crashed...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 11:55 A.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff's Office has identified the 46-year-old man who was killed in a crash on East Avenue Wednesday night as Michael Ramirez. Ramirez, originally from Portland, Oregon but had been in Chico since October of 2021, was driving a 1999 Harley...
CHICO, Calif. - The person who was found dead at One Mile in Lower Bidwell Park has been identified. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Michael Stabolito of Live Oak was identified. Chico Police Department said someone called the police around 10:30 p.m. to report a person was...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Sacramento man responsible for driving his truck into a local canal, killing his two daughters and brother-in-law, was sentenced on Thursday, according to Butte County DA Mike Ramsey. Colby Brookman, 29, was sentenced to the maximum term of 37 years to life in state prison...
GRIDLEY, Calif. 10:06 P.M. UPDATE - The Ford F350 truck that the Gridley Police Department was looking for on Thursday has been found. The truck went missing from the 1600 block of W. Biggs Gridley Rd. in Gridley at around midnight on Wednesday.
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Investigators believe a man took his own life by starting a house fire in Portola early Wednesday morning, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said. At about 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a structure fire at 365 3rd Ave. in Portola.
OROVILLE, Calif. - Southbound Highway 70 has reopened after an overturned semi was blocking the southbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the crash happened in the area of Oakwood Lane and spilled dirt over the roadway. It was first reported at about 7:50 a.m. on...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The defense was given another two weeks to finish the mental health examination for the 14-year-old charged with attempted murder following an attack at the Chico High track, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The teen was arrested after a 71-year-old woman was found with severe...
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 2 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters from the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit have stopped forward progress of the Freeman Fire that is burning on Freeman Schoolhouse Road west of Corning. Firefighters say the fire is 20 acres off of Freeman Schoolhouse Road and Executive Drive. Firefighters arrived...
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Probation officers located three guns and more than 700 rounds of ammunition during a home compliance check in Rancho Tehama on Wednesday, according to the Tehama County Probations Department. Officers responded to a trailer of an offender on Post Release Community Supervision in Rancho Tehama. When...
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 6:24 P.M. UPDATE- Crews have reached 70% containment on the Rancho Fire as it remains at 593 acres, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. On Tuesday night, all evacuation warnings were lifted in Rancho Tehama. The fire destroyed 10 structures and damaged four after it broke out...
MARYSVILLE, Calif. - A Magalia man has been identified after a body was found at the Recology Yuba-Sutter location in Marysville, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Ron Lamp was found dead at the facility on North Levee Road before 2 p.m. on April 26. At the...
CHICO, Calif. - Neighbors of the 71-year-old victim of the attempted murder at the Chico High Track on June 2, have raised over $5,500 and counting through a Go Fund Me Page they started Sunday night. The victim is still receiving around-the-clock care. The family is looking to keep her...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The lockdown at the CAL FIRE Butte County Station 41 off of Highway 99 has been lifted. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies contacted a man after receiving reports that he had a shotgun and shots were fired. Deputies contacted the man who was...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Chico state custodian and recent graduate charged with a hate crime involving comments left on YouTube news videos, pleaded no contest in court on Thursday afternoon, according to DA Mike Ramsey. The charges against Kerry Thao, 33, of Chico came from comments Thao posted between...
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - All evacuation orders for the Rancho Fire have been reduced to warnings, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. The orders were for Rancho Tehama zones 230, 231, 232, 234, 236, 237 and 238. This includes Elder Creek Circle, Charles Drive, Oakridge Road, Stagecoach Road and Hillcrest Drive.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 5:33 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained a 6.12 acre vegetation fire off of Pacific Height Road south of Oroville. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that crews will be on scene for the next few hours mopping up. No structures were threatened. Firefighters said the fire was...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - The Cameron Hooker case is heading to trial to determine if he should be labeled as a sexually violent predator, according to the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office. The probable cause hearing finished on Monday after it was spread out over two weeks. The...
CONCOW, Calif. - Firefighters have contained a fire that started as a travel trailer fire and spread to vegetation, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. CAL FIRE said several outbuildings were involved and the spot fire was contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews will remain at...
