Woman Killed In Fatal Crash Near New York Mills Identified

Brainerd women who died yesterday following an accident that involved a pickup truck has been identified as 33-year-old, Katie Marie Yaunick. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that on June 13th, 2022 around 6:56 p.m. deputies had responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 13519 Thompson Road, Brainerd.
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – A jury has convicted an Elk River, Minnesota man of first-degree arson for a Sept. 2018 fire at The Refuge Christian Outreach Center in Detroit Lakes. Gary Bogatz was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. According to the complaint, investigators matched...
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The city says Leighton has been safely located in West Fargo. ORIGINAL: The West Fargo Police and Fire Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year old female, Leighton Wilkinson. Leighton left home June 16, and was...
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Becker County jury convicts Gary Bogatz Jr. of arson in the first degree. The verdict was handed down on Tuesday. The jury found Bogatz guilty of intentionally starting The Refuge, a nonprofit, Christian Outreach & Resource Center, on fire on September 22, 2018 in Detroit Lakes.
FARGO – Fargo police officers spread out through a neighborhood searching for a driver of a vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop early Thursday. The driver initially fled from officers in his vehicle, entering Moorhead, before returning back to Fargo. The driver exited the vehicle in the...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police investigates a string of home burglaries they believe are related. They have happened in the Centennial, Rose Creek, Stonebridge and Timberline neighborhoods. The burglaries started six months ago and happened when the owners weren’t home. Authorities say criminals cut cables outside the houses,...
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Alexandria police responded to an incident of a child nearly drowning in a hotel pool on Saturday.
APD received a call around 6:46 p.m. about a 6-year-old drowning in a pool at Holiday Inn.
Upon arrival, the APD says they found the victim was taken out of the pool and CPR had been started. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call.
The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 6-year-old child is fighting for their life after police say they responded to a report of a drowning at a hotel pool. It happened on Saturday, June 11, at the Holiday Inn. When officers arrived, the child was taken out of the pool and CPR was started. The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition.
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police arrested two people following an incident involving gunfire and injuring an officer while fleeing. Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of a gunshot in the 1900 block of 21st Avenue South. There, they found a building that had been hit by two bullets.
(Alexandria, MN)--Two people are expected to be okay after their car crashed into Lake Louise near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that the vehicle left County Road 22 Friday afternoon and rolled into the water. A witness said the vehicle was upside down in the lake and the two occupants were able to get out and were assisted up an embankment to shore. The driver and passenger were taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria with minor injuries.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 600 calls went out to fargo officers just within the last month, and many of those involved simple assaults and thefts. In a meeting Wednesday morning, FPD say the two problem areas officers have responded to the most over the last month were at the intersection of 4th Ave. N. and Broadway, as well as at the MAT bus station.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota’s attorney general has fined the West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. and barred it from conducting charitable gambling at two sites after investigators uncovered significant violations of state gaming laws and administrative rules. Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the gambling was directly benefiting...
CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A man wanted for a murder in Kern County, California is arrested in Horace, North Dakota. Members of the Metro Area Street Crimes Unit, Cass County Drug Task Force and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, worked in collaboration to arrest 25 year-old Kira Conerly-Burton II of Bakersfield, California on a felony murder warrant around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
