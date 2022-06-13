Woman Killed In Fatal Crash Near New York Mills Identified

(Alexandria, MN)--Two people are expected to be okay after their car crashed into Lake Louise near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that the vehicle left County Road 22 Friday afternoon and rolled into the water. A witness said the vehicle was upside down in the lake and the two occupants were able to get out and were assisted up an embankment to shore. The driver and passenger were taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria with minor injuries.

