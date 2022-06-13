Broncos' Seth Williams: Not active at practice

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Burks was "unavailable" for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Per John Glennon of SI.com, Burks was spotted on a stationary bike, but the rookie wideout didn't participate in practice. The first-round pick's pro tenure is off to a bumpy start as he was limited during offseason workouts due to breathing and conditioning concerns, but Burks returned to full practices by the end of OTAs, and the reason he wasn't involved Tuesday hasn't been clarified. Regardless, if Burks can stay on the field, he has immense talent and could be a major factor in Tennessee's offense, especially after the team moved on from Julio Jones and A.J. Brown.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO