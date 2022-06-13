ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Faces pitching

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Dickerson (calf) took live batting practice and did some running on the field Sunday,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds star Joey Votto makes TikTok video with young fan at game

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Paul DeJong May No Longer Have A Spot In St. Louis

It’s been just over a month since the St. Louis Cardinals were forced to send a struggling Paul DeJong down to Triple-A Memphis. However, things have been looking a little bit better for DeJong down in Memphis lately. He’s turned it on as of late. In fact, in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Corey Dickerson
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wasn't available Thursday

Manager Buck Showalter revealed after Thursday's win over the Brewers that Escobar was unavailable due to a "non-workplace event," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. While Showalter said that the reason for the third baseman's lack of availability was medical in nature, he couldn't elaborate much on the nature of Escobar's absence, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the Marlins. If the 33-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme and J.D. Davis would be candidates to start at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: On base thrice in loss

Winker went 1-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Twins on Monday. Winker turned in a productive effort befitting of his leadoff role, yet none of the hitters behind him were able to drive him in during his three times on base. The veteran outfielder continues be saddled with an ugly .208/.319/.303 slash line, but he's now reached safely in five straight games, albeit with just one extra-base hit during that span.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Experiencing soreness Thursday

France isn't starting Thursday against the Angels due to general soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Manager Scott Servais said Thursday that France is a little sore after making an awkward dive in the field Wednesday, so he'll get his first day off this season. However, Servais didn't sound too concerned about the 27-year-old's injury, so it's possible that he's available off the bench during Thursday's series opener against the Angels.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

David Perron Not Happy with Blues Contract Extension Offer

According to The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford, there hasn’t been much in the way of progress made between the St. Louis Blues and forward David Perron on a possible extension. It appears the Blues have made him an initial offer, but the offer was deemed a lowball pitch by GM Doug Armstrong and has left both sides at a point where no further talks have occurred.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Optioned to Triple-A

Hilliard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Hilliard hit just .161 with two homers, 13 runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases over 41 games to begin the season, and he lost out on playing time recently. The 28-year-old should have more consistent at-bats while attempting to right the ship in the minors, and he'll likely be one of the top candidates for a call-up if the Rockies need additional outfield depth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Out at least one month

Aquino is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with an ankle injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Aquino landed on the 10-day injured list Monday with what was labeled a strained left calf, but the injury has since been clarified as an ankle issue. The 28-year-old had an .810 OPS through nine games in June but may now be unavailable until after the All-Star break.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Season debut coming Wednesday

Flaherty (shoulder) will start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Flaherty has been out all season while recovering from shoulder inflammation. He's made just two rehab starts and reached a modest 58 pitches in his latest one, and previous reports indicated that he'd need one outing in the minors before returning from the injured list. The Cardinals have evidently changed plans, swayed either by the scramble caused by their Tuesday doubleheader or by the fact that Flaherty has been so dominant (seven innings with nine strikeouts and just a single baserunner) in his rehab appearances. Flaherty will be limited to 60 pitches in his season debut, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, but the Cardinals are clearly comfortable with those pitches being thrown at the major-league level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Bought out of arbitration years

Winker signed a contract with the Mariners on Thursday, agreeing to a two-year, $14.5 million pact, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Winker had been playing without an official contract for 2022 after he failed to come to terms with the Mariners in his second year of arbitration eligibility, but he's now on the books for the next two seasons before hitting free agency following the 2023 campaign. Though he's disappointed in his first season in Seattle with a .634 OPS across 264 plate appearances, the 28-year-old Winker is still viewed as a core player in the organization.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Getting spot start Thursday

Schmidt will start Thursday's game against the Rays after Luis Severino was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. While Schmidt is well rested, having not pitched since June 10, he also hasn't thrown more than two innings since he covered 2.2 innings May 14. With this in mind, it will likely be a bullpen game for the Yankees, and Schmidt is unlikely to go deep enough to qualify for the win. He has a 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 19.1 innings through 11 appearances this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Headed to injured list Friday

Molina will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to persistent knee soreness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Molina has apparently dealt with his sore knee over the first few months of the season, and he received multiple cortisone shots last weekend in an attempt to alleviate the issue. The 39-year-old attempted to continue playing through the issue over the last few days but will ultimately be sidelined for at least a week and a half. Molina doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but the Cardinals are expected to call up Ivan Herrera on Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' J.D. Davis: Remains out of lineup

Davis isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers. Davis recently drew four consecutive starts and went 6-for-15 with a homer, four runs, a walk and five strikeouts during that time. However, he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game while Eduardo Escobar serves as the designated hitter with Luis Guillorme starting at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Recalled from Triple-A

Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Baumann made the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen but has spent much of the season in the minors, posting a 4.91 ERA and 8:6 K:BB in 11 innings at the highest level. He's remained a reliever in the minors, where he's struggled to a 7.71 ERA across 16.1 frames. That suggests he could continue to pitch out of the pen going forward even though it's starter Bruce Zimmermann who he'll be replacing on the active roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Two hits, SB in win

Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Reds. Peralta delivered the first of four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Arizona a lead it would not relinquish. The steal was his first successful theft in three attempts this season. The 34-year-old left fielder starts against right-handers only, so fantasy owners need to be vigilant in daily formats. Peralta has just 28 at-bats (three hits) against southpaws in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy