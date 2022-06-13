ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Throwing again

 3 days ago

Matz (shoulder) threw off flat ground Sunday, Joe Harris of MLB.com reports. Matz, who recently...

CBS Sports

Phillies remove Corey Knebel from closer's role after latest meltdown vs. Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies are 9-2 since firing Joe Girardi two weeks ago, though the bullpen remains far from reliable. On Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said veteran righty Corey Knebel has been removed from the closer's role following Tuesday night's meltdown against the Marlins, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies will go closer by committee for now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wasn't available Thursday

Manager Buck Showalter revealed after Thursday's win over the Brewers that Escobar was unavailable due to a "non-workplace event," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. While Showalter said that the reason for the third baseman's lack of availability was medical in nature, he couldn't elaborate much on the nature of Escobar's absence, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the Marlins. If the 33-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme and J.D. Davis would be candidates to start at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Steven Matz
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds star Joey Votto makes TikTok video with young fan at game

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: On base thrice in loss

Winker went 1-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Twins on Monday. Winker turned in a productive effort befitting of his leadoff role, yet none of the hitters behind him were able to drive him in during his three times on base. The veteran outfielder continues be saddled with an ugly .208/.319/.303 slash line, but he's now reached safely in five straight games, albeit with just one extra-base hit during that span.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Optioned to Triple-A

Hilliard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Hilliard hit just .161 with two homers, 13 runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases over 41 games to begin the season, and he lost out on playing time recently. The 28-year-old should have more consistent at-bats while attempting to right the ship in the minors, and he'll likely be one of the top candidates for a call-up if the Rockies need additional outfield depth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Experiencing soreness Thursday

France isn't starting Thursday against the Angels due to general soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Manager Scott Servais said Thursday that France is a little sore after making an awkward dive in the field Wednesday, so he'll get his first day off this season. However, Servais didn't sound too concerned about the 27-year-old's injury, so it's possible that he's available off the bench during Thursday's series opener against the Angels.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Out at least one month

Aquino is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with an ankle injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Aquino landed on the 10-day injured list Monday with what was labeled a strained left calf, but the injury has since been clarified as an ankle issue. The 28-year-old had an .810 OPS through nine games in June but may now be unavailable until after the All-Star break.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Bought out of arbitration years

Winker signed a contract with the Mariners on Thursday, agreeing to a two-year, $14.5 million pact, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Winker had been playing without an official contract for 2022 after he failed to come to terms with the Mariners in his second year of arbitration eligibility, but he's now on the books for the next two seasons before hitting free agency following the 2023 campaign. Though he's disappointed in his first season in Seattle with a .634 OPS across 264 plate appearances, the 28-year-old Winker is still viewed as a core player in the organization.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mets' J.D. Davis: Remains out of lineup

Davis isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers. Davis recently drew four consecutive starts and went 6-for-15 with a homer, four runs, a walk and five strikeouts during that time. However, he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game while Eduardo Escobar serves as the designated hitter with Luis Guillorme starting at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Season debut coming Wednesday

Flaherty (shoulder) will start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Flaherty has been out all season while recovering from shoulder inflammation. He's made just two rehab starts and reached a modest 58 pitches in his latest one, and previous reports indicated that he'd need one outing in the minors before returning from the injured list. The Cardinals have evidently changed plans, swayed either by the scramble caused by their Tuesday doubleheader or by the fact that Flaherty has been so dominant (seven innings with nine strikeouts and just a single baserunner) in his rehab appearances. Flaherty will be limited to 60 pitches in his season debut, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, but the Cardinals are clearly comfortable with those pitches being thrown at the major-league level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Headed to injured list Friday

Molina will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to persistent knee soreness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Molina has apparently dealt with his sore knee over the first few months of the season, and he received multiple cortisone shots last weekend in an attempt to alleviate the issue. The 39-year-old attempted to continue playing through the issue over the last few days but will ultimately be sidelined for at least a week and a half. Molina doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but the Cardinals are expected to call up Ivan Herrera on Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Recalled from Triple-A

Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Baumann made the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen but has spent much of the season in the minors, posting a 4.91 ERA and 8:6 K:BB in 11 innings at the highest level. He's remained a reliever in the minors, where he's struggled to a 7.71 ERA across 16.1 frames. That suggests he could continue to pitch out of the pen going forward even though it's starter Bruce Zimmermann who he'll be replacing on the active roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Getting spot start Thursday

Schmidt will start Thursday's game against the Rays after Luis Severino was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. While Schmidt is well rested, having not pitched since June 10, he also hasn't thrown more than two innings since he covered 2.2 innings May 14. With this in mind, it will likely be a bullpen game for the Yankees, and Schmidt is unlikely to go deep enough to qualify for the win. He has a 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 19.1 innings through 11 appearances this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Departs with trainer

Ashby was removed from Thursday's start against the Mets in the bottom of the fifth inning due to an apparent injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Ashby issued a walk before giving up a two-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he exited the game with a trainer after forcing a groundout to record the first out of the inning. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, but any potential absence would be a significant blow to the Brewers' rotation since Brandon Woodruff (hand) and Freddy Peralta (lat) are on the injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Two hits, SB in win

Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Reds. Peralta delivered the first of four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Arizona a lead it would not relinquish. The steal was his first successful theft in three attempts this season. The 34-year-old left fielder starts against right-handers only, so fantasy owners need to be vigilant in daily formats. Peralta has just 28 at-bats (three hits) against southpaws in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ

