Click here to read the full article. Autumn Adeigbo is continuing her growth momentum. For fall ’22, the designer, known for colorful and conversation-starting dresses and clogs, has added boots to her shoe assortment. Now, Adeigbo said her customer can dress head-to-toe in her popular matching prints, which now include a new geometric style. “I think we’re going to have more success with cross-sectional dressing as we grow more into a global brand,” she added. “You’re seeing matching sunhats with apparel across the market. And I love to extend that to the shoe.” In 2020, Adeigbo, then a one-woman show, secured $1.3...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO