Summer's right around the corner and with it comes this year's MLB All-Star Game. Major League Baseball's 2022 Midsummer Classic is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Looking to score a seat for the big game? Keep reading to find out how you can be in the stands for the All-Star Game, the All-Star Futures Game, the Celebrity Softball Game, the Home Run Derby and more. Planning to watch from your couch this year? We've got tips for streaming too.

