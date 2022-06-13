ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Monday, 6/13/2022 WBR Morning News

 4 days ago

As WLBC reported first Friday afternoon, concerns raised. We reached out to MCS over the weekend, and Spokesman Andy Klotz responded, “…With school security its top priority, MCS will consider having LLS increase its security team should it be necessary; however, the eight team members utilized throughout our nine schools, is...

Friday, 6/17/2022 WBR Morning News

The saga might be over soon – Ex-Muncie Sanitary District official Nikki Grigsby has reported to a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky. Her one-year sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Another participant in the bribery conspiracy, former Muncie police officer Jess Neal, is serving a two-year sentence in eastern Kentucky. Contractor Tony Franklin pleaded guilty to the same charge in May, but he will not be sentenced until Sept. 8. Tracy Barton and Phil Nichols have signed plea agreements, Barton is scheduled to enter his guilty plea and be sentenced on June 24. Nichols’ recent motion related to his diagnosis with dementia has yet to be ruled on. And, the Star Press says former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler “has apparently returned to Muncie.” Though they says Feds have not confirmed whether Tyler is on home detention for a sentence that officially runs through Oct. 14.
MUNCIE, IN
Thursday, 6/16/2022 WBR Morning News

The Indiana State Fair have unveiled the highly anticipated 2022 Featured Farmers that will be honored at this year’s Indiana State Fair. In its seventh year, this program celebrates and helps put a face on Hoosier agriculture by connecting consumers with fellow Hoosiers who grow the food they eat. July 29, Sheller Family Farms (Corn), from Hamilton County. And August 20, Lick Creek Flower Company (Flowers), Madison County.
MUNCIE, IN

