Monday, 6/13/2022 WBR Morning News

The saga might be over soon – Ex-Muncie Sanitary District official Nikki Grigsby has reported to a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky. Her one-year sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Another participant in the bribery conspiracy, former Muncie police officer Jess Neal, is serving a two-year sentence in eastern Kentucky. Contractor Tony Franklin pleaded guilty to the same charge in May, but he will not be sentenced until Sept. 8. Tracy Barton and Phil Nichols have signed plea agreements, Barton is scheduled to enter his guilty plea and be sentenced on June 24. Nichols’ recent motion related to his diagnosis with dementia has yet to be ruled on. And, the Star Press says former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler “has apparently returned to Muncie.” Though they says Feds have not confirmed whether Tyler is on home detention for a sentence that officially runs through Oct. 14.

