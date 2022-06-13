Nostalgia on a Plate: These Portland Breakfast Spots Still Reign Supreme
The Original Pancake House in Southwest Portland and Fuller’s Coffee Shop in the Pearl District still hit the spot with trend-proof breakfast fare for seven decades and counting. H. ungry for a slice of Old Portland? Two diners have been serving up that same charm for breakfast for...
The out-of-state burger invasion continues. Starting in 2015, In-N-Out began opening stores in Southern Oregon, and it continues to creep ever closer to Portland, with talks underway about a new Beaverton location. A few years later, New York-based Shake Shack began slinging burgers at Cedar Hills Crossing. Now, the Habit...
Constructing a salad may seem a simple task, but composing a truly memorable one —in which each ingredient sings on its own while simultaneously working in delicious harmony with the others — is an understated feat. Whether they serve as a counterbalance to a menu’s heavier fare, or do the heavy lifting of being a complete meal all on their own, salads are well-suited to showcase Oregon’s seasonal bounty of produce. Piling high mountains of crisp vegetables and accouterments with pops of color, these Portland restaurants elevate what could be a menu afterthought into an art form.
N Portland, it’s nearly impossible to take a weekend stroll without stumbling upon brunch. Passers-by cast longing glances at spherical Scandinavian pancakes served up at sidewalk cafés; bike riders wend past block-long lines for chicken and waffles. But for the people in charge of cooking and serving it, brunch can be as tricky as it is ubiquitous.
Rockers and tourists alike will soon again have a place to call home during their stay in Portland. After a two-year hiatus, The Jupiter—the iconic hotel that helped spark the renaissance of lower Burnside Street—is reopening after a complete refurbishment. All 81 rooms now have brand-new carpeting, repainted walls, and new furniture. (Also gone are the popcorn ceilings, which have been replastered and painted for a sleek modern look.)
Takibi, the “bonfire-inspired” Japanese restaurant at outdoor gear specialist Snow Peak’s North American headquarters, has one of the 25 best new bars in America, Esquire magazine announced Wednesday. The restaurant, known for its impressive drinks program from bar director Jim Meehan and bar manager Lydia McLuen, also...
From classic cinnamon rolls to raspberry rose cruffins, pair these numbers with coffee for an excellent start to the day. Portland is absolutely overflowing with great bakeries and pop-up bakers, churning out loaves made with whole heirloom grains, personal-sized cakes, pies galore, Vietnamese treats, and croissants of all kinds (including our favorite, chocolate). But breakfast pastries are their own beast—exciting enough to get you out of bed in the morning, yet not sugary enough to knock you out for the rest of the day. From Portland's signature breakfast treat, doughnuts, to bomboloni from Portland's buzziest new employee-owned restaurant, we've chosen the best of the bunch.
Hen Richard and Anne De Wolf put in an offer for the Isam White House in 2016, they knew what they were getting themselves into—the two-and-a-half story, originally four bedroom house in Northwest Portland is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The De Wolfs co-own the design company Arciform, which specializes in historic preservation and renovation, and they had done this dance already.
2610 NW Vaughn St., 503-719-7778, pizzathief.com. Noon-9 pm Wednesday-Monday. Mondays are slow at most bars and restaurants, but not at Slabtown’s Pizza Thief. During its de facto service-industry night, you’ll find a growing number of brewers, distillers and cidermakers who’ve made this spot their regular hangout. And they’re not just there to drink. Pizza Thief has found a way to tap into our city’s vast fermentation labor force and put members to work baking pies and pouring beers. The new collaboration series is called Meet the Maker Mondays, which features a different Sicilian-style pizza created by a craft beverage company every week.
From a parade to a bike ride to a Black book festival, here’s where to go and what to do to commemorate the holiday in the Rose City. The last couple of years have brought on a slew of mainstream attention to Juneteenth. So much so, as of 2021, the day has been deemed a national holiday, with many workers getting the day off. The timeline of Juneteenth actually dates back two years before 1865, in 1863–when the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect. While that day was marked the end of slavery in the US, in didn’t go into effect right away for many Confederate states. In Kentucky, for example, enslaved black people learned of their freedom on August 8, 1963, thus many African Americans observe August 8 as their day of independence. Almost two years later, in Texas–Galveston Bay to be exact–Union troops rode in with the same announcement. Two. Years. Later.
Megan Andricos—a.k.a. DJ SAPPHO—has been DJ’ing since 1999. She started in Bellingham, Washington, before relocating to the Rose City in ’03, where she launched Koritsi Komma Records (that’s “Party Girl” in Greek). David Silver—a.k.a. SILVERSOUND—has been spinning for over a decade. Both have participated in Holocene monthly Opal Underground parties, and have also weaved in and out of other queer gigs around Portland for years. We caught up with both of them to chat about Portland’s scene, their histories behind the booth, and most reliable pump-up tracks.
AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront, the first modern hotel in Vancouver's emerging Waterfront neighborhood, opens its doors to guests today, June 15. The new hotel, an AC Hotel by Marriott property, is operated by Vesta Hospitality, a fully integrated hotel development and hospitality management company based in Vancouver. AC Hotel Vancouver...
In the earlier days of the COVID pandemic, spay and neuter services were greatly reduced and that has caused an abundance of kittens in the Portland area this year. But there is some good news: Cat Adoption Team (CAT) is hosting Kitten Palooza! Heather Svoboda Miller, Communications & Development Manager at Cat Adoption Team, joined us to share the details.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Shanghai Tunnels tour is a popular tourist attraction in downtown Portland, but the nonprofit behind it is running out of money. Multiple entry points into the Shanghai Tunnels were cut off to the nonprofit after the pandemic hit. For nearly 30 years, the tunnels underground...
No Oregon chefs or restaurant professionals took home a medal from Monday’s James Beard Award ceremony. None of the three finalists for restaurant and chef awards this year ended up winning their categories — although a Portland chef did take home a media award earlier this weekend. This...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly resident at the Oregon Zoo is revealing her lifelong secret to “looking sharp.”. African crested porcupine, Nolina, stays fit by going on daily morning power walks, according to the zoo. Nolina turns 18 years old next week and has already surpassed the average life expectancy for African crested porcupines in the wild, which is 15 years old.
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. You ever feel just plain weird? As the title says, in the wrong place at the wrong time. You ever feel like nothing has changed so you go to where you did once years ago, and had been doing that for years too, but you're 3 hours early now because the times have changed? One place on the visit has entirely closed. As well as you find out the location of where you did this at has entirely changed too? So then to kill time you find a place where you think you can settle in for 3 hours but it just doesn't seem right?
From award-winning wines to a white oak savannah preserve, ocean beaches, and a visit to Bart Simpson’s Springfield, a road trip through central and southern Oregon is a delight. Top with fine dining, nationally recognized museums, stays in historic hotels, and jaw-dropping views of the Cascade Mountains, my six favorite stops are over an 8-day road trip through central and southern Oregon.
