Michigan Humane, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Detroit, hosted the 2022 Mutt March in partnership with Kroger on Saturday, June 4, at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores. The event brought together those who want to improve and save lives through compassionate care, community engagement, and advocacy for animals and to raise money to support the organization’s programs and services. The Mutt March featured several activities such as food trucks, music, scavenger hunts, a photo booth, a costume contest, and retail tents by Detroit-based Swaggles and more. Sponsors included Premier Pet Supply, Sellers Subaru, Kat Ku, US Mattress, American Textile Recycling Service, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and more. // Photographs by Christine MJ Hathaway.

