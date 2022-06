Total hip replacement surgery relieves pain for over 1 million patients around the world every year, but while it is hugely successful, there is still room for improvement. Dr. Rizhi Wang is a professor in the Department of Materials Engineering and the School of Biomedical Engineering at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and a researcher at the UBC-affiliated Centre for Hip Health and Mobility. He is part of a team using the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at the University of Saskatchewan to identify the cause of hip implant failure.

