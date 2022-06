Fireworks, free museum days, block parties, concerts, and more! Your guide to the 16-day Independence Day celebration. Philadelphia basically invented independence, so of course we’re going to do the Fourth of July up right. Back in-person (and back on the Parkway for its finale), Philly’s annual Independence Day bonanza kicks off on Juneteenth and runs through (you guessed it) July 4th. You get 16 days of free activities that not only celebrate freedom, but also highlight so much of what Philly has to offer. From free museums to “Go 4th & Learn” educational kids’ activities to events that spotlight our incredible local music and food (hello, Wawa Hoagie Day), it’s all on display and ready for the whole city to enjoy.

