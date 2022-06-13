ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mick Jagger positive for COVID-19, Amsterdam Rolling Stones concert postponed

By Reuters
 3 days ago
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Anfield Stadium as part of their "Stones Sixty Europe 2022 Tour", in Liverpool, Britain, June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Carl Recine

AMSTERDAM, June 13 (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones postponed a concert on Monday in Amsterdam after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, the band said in a statement.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority," they said.

Jagger, 78, had experienced symptoms after arriving at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff ArenA, the band said.

Representatives for Mojo Concerts, which had organized the band's appearance in the Netherlands, came onstage to inform the audience at ArenA, a football stadium, an hour and a half before the concert was due to begin.

"He can't sing, he can't play," an unnamed announcer told fans. "There is no show tonight ... it is what it is."

Amsterdam was to be the fourth stop in the "Stones Sixty" European tour, following an appearance in Liverpool on Thursday.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

