The James Beard Foundation announced its food award winners at a ceremony in Chicago last night, and none of D.C.’s nominated chefs or restaurants made the list. Seven local chefs and restaurants were named finalists this year, which is considered a great honor in itself. But it’s been 10 years since D.C.’s restaurant scene has been completely shut out from the awards — a snub that at the time led some to ask, “Why does the James Beard Foundation dislike D.C?” (The conclusion, most chefs told Washingtonian in 2012, wasn’t that the foundation disliked D.C., but that the process is political and complicated — and that the food world was obsessed with New York.)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO