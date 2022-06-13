ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola Sheriff’s Office, U. S. Marshall grab 56 Sex Predators/Offenders in Operation “Bad Apple”

positivelyosceola.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the United States Marshals conducted Operation Bad Apple, which took place from March 28, 2022, through June 10,...

