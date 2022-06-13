Osceola Sheriff’s Office, U. S. Marshall grab 56 Sex Predators/Offenders in Operation “Bad Apple”

Hello, I’m Mayor Olga Gonzalez from the City of Kissimmee. Recently, the City of Kissimmee Fire Department introduced the Tele911 program into the Emergency Medical Services System. KFD partnered with Tele911, Inc. to reduce ambulance transports to the Emergency Room for residents who call 911 with non-emergency medical issues. KFD is one of the first fire departments in Florida to use this service. Patients will be evaluated by KFD paramedics, who will determine if they are stable and can participate in a live telehealth visit. The Tele911 emergency physician will make an appropriate disposition and treatment plan that meets the patient’s needs. The patient will also receive a next day follow-up with a physician. Patients who are not transported will also receive a follow-up by a Tele911 social worker to provide them with linkage to primary care and social services.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO