A fancy yellow diamond ring, with a single stone weighing in at a whopping 43.15 carats, was the top seller at Phillips New York’s recent spring jewelry auction. The piece, which dates to the 1940s and was sold to a private buyer for $816,500, is especially dramatic because the stone is a brilliant cut—meaning it is round and ultrafaceted for maximum life and sparkle. “Some magical cutting went into making this a stone that would be wearable,” explains Sara Payne Thomeier, head of jewels for Phillips Americas. “It is not deep. If it were, you couldn’t really mount it as a ring because it would stick off your finger like you’re wearing a cupcake.”

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO