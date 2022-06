Theodore “Ted” A. Cosh, 63, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sussex, Ted has lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all his life. He was born to a farming family and farming was in his blood and all he wanted to do for his entire life. He owned and operated Old Beemer Farm in Wantage with his family. After retiring from dairy farming, he then started Beemer Butcher, which he operated until recently. Ted enjoyed hunting and won a few awards and ribbons for participating in the MudBog of the Fair.

