LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – The lyrics of a popular country song are turning into a case of Criminal Mischief in Louisa, Kentucky. The Louisa Police Department is looking for the person or persons who took to the old Foodland building to write “Billy Bob Loves Charlene” in letters approximately three foot high, and painted in none other than the color John Deere Green.

LOUISA, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO