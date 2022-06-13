ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Basketball commits help Team USA win gold medal

By Nick Delahanty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNC basketball commits Seth Trimble and G.G. Jackson are returning back to the United States with Team USA as gold medalists. In dominating fashion, Team USA has won the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship. Team USA, which features UNC basketball commits Seth Trimble and G.G. Jackson won the tournament...

