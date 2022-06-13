Ellen Gunn Bonner

KINGSPORT - Travis Kyle Leonard, 33, of Kingsport, TN, had to leave his loved ones to explore his next realm on Sunday, June 12th, 2022. Travis was born in 1988. He graduated from Daniel Boone High School class of 2007 in the top 10% of his class and was a member of the National Honor Society. He attended ETSU toward a Computer Science degree. Travis thrived in the outdoors, he loved hiking, camping, the full moon, sky diving, and watching lightning bugs in the yard. He was full of laughter, quick-witted, and loved spreading the laughter. For a brief time, he lived in Southern California where his passions were the beach, new friends, and new experiences. Travis enjoyed volunteering at Pathfinders Youth Camp and being around all the kids. Those loves remained with him. His energy and love will be missed greatly.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO