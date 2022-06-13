ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Department of Health takes control of nursing home with ‘growing list’ of unpaid bills

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Health announced Monday that it took control of a nursing home center on Saturday because staff reported the facility has a growing list of unpaid bills that threaten critical services for residents. The Ramsey County court granted a temporary order...

Walz announces end to homelessness in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Today, Governor Tim Walz announced that the St. Louis County Continuum of Care (CoC) has effectively ended veteran homelessness. The CoC acted in partnership with the United State Interagency Council on Homelessness, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Department of Veterans Affairs.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
More MN households qualify for federal food assistance

ST. PAUL, Minn. – As inflation causes grocery prices to rise, more households in Minnesota are qualifying for a federal program that provides assistance with food. The Minnesota Legislature, during its last session, increased the income limit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, from 165% of the federal poverty level to 200%. That means households of three making $3,600 a month or less are now able to receive the food benefits.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,555 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,740. A person aged 20-25 from Scott County is included in today's newly reported deaths. It marks the 12th person in that age bracket to die from COVID in Minnesota, and the 22nd person 25 and younger to die from the disease in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
Health experts provide tips for coping with ‘panger’

The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are teaming up to offer cool spaces for people during the extreme heat. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is stepping in after a nursing home in Pine Island failed to pay its employees wages, healthcare insurance and other vendor fees. Iowa doctor...
ROCHESTER, MN
New COVID-19 cases remain below 2000 in Minnesota

(St. Paul MN-) The number of new cases and reinfections of COVID-19 continues to slowly drop in Minnesota. The Department of Health Wednesday reported another day below 2000, at 1360. Locally there were 33 cases reported in Stearns County, 5 in Kandiyohi, Meeker and Pope, single cases in Chippewa and Renville, and zero cases reported in Swift County. There were 8 COVID-related deaths reported, none from our local area.
MINNESOTA STATE
More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
COVID In Minnesota: 3.8K New Cases, 5 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 3,835 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,532,528, including roughly 76,300 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,723 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 30.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (which is drawn at 10). The hospitalization rate is above the line for high risk. It stands at 8.8 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. This particular figure has been at an apparent plateau for the last few weeks. There have now been 65,333 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,805 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there were 36 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 367 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 46.6% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, more than 10.1 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with about 2.29 million of those being boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
Negotiations collapse over deal to return part of Minnesota's $10B surplus to taxpayers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz told reporters Thursday that talks between lawmakers to salvage a deal to return part of the state's $10 billion surplus to Minnesota taxpayers have collapsed, all but ending the possibility of a special session. At an afternoon news conference alongside DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman, the governor expressed disappointment in the outcome, putting blame squarely on Senate Republicans. "It feels like we were negotiating with ourselves over these last few weeks," the governor said. "I don't think that serves Minnesota well." At the heart of the deal, brokered days before the end of the regular legislative...
MINNESOTA STATE
Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
MINNESOTA STATE
Twenty-six charged in multi-million dollar health care insurance fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Twenty-six individuals across seven metro chiropractic clinics have been charged for their roles in a multi-million dollar health care insurance fraud scheme. Of those charged, 24 individuals have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty following a trial. The most recent conviction in the investigation is...
OAKDALE, MN
Annandale native seeks top law job

James Schultz, 36, an Annandale area native and 2004 AHS graduate, recently won the Minnesota Republican Party’s endorsement to seek the Office of Minnesota Attorney General, currently held by Democrat Keith Ellison. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more of your community news!
Local CBD store prepares for the new Minnesota cannabis law

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On June 2, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill redefining cannabis laws in Minnesota: legalizing sales as long as they follow state regulations. Mankato’s CBD Centers is excited for the new law to take effect, because the law encourages the store’s message of growth and change.
MANKATO, MN
Minnesota averages 1278 COVID-19 cases over the past weekend

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health has released the COVID-19 numbers from the past weekend. There were 3835 additional cases and reinfections in the 3-day time period from Friday at 4 a.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., which averages out to about 1278 cases per day. Locally, there were 122 cases in Stearns County, 13 in Kandiyohi, 12 in Renville, 10 in Pope, 8 in Meeker, 4 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 5 COVID-related deaths over the period, none from our local area.
MINNESOTA STATE
Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota!

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE

