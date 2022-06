The Surface Go 3 is a tablet-laptop hybrid that doesn't do a perfect job of either. As a tablet, it's let down by Windows 11's non-touch-friendly interface and large bezels. As a laptop, it's not only underpowered but also requires the pricey addition of the Touch Cover. But the design itself is beautifully premium as well as portable. While not ideal for power users, it could be perfect for those who want to do light work on the go – and have some cash to burn.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 16 DAYS AGO