Starting at just $600, while the Surface Laptop Go 2 isn’t as fancy or sophisticated as some of Microsoft’s other notebooks, it nails all the basics. You get good battery life, a bright 12.4-inch touchscreen, and plenty of performance thanks to an updated 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU. You also get a 128GB SSD standard, which is a major upgrade from the 64GB of eMMC storage you got on its predecessor. Just remember that if you want a built-in fingerprint sensor, you’ll need to upgrade to one of the higher-end configs, as that option isn’t available on the base model.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO