A Saginaw County man must remove firearms from his home as a condition of his bond after police say he accidentally shot his pregnant wife in their Thomas Township home. 30-year-old Cameron Zuzula, an active member of the U.S. Army, is charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing serious injury or death. The incident happened May 24 as Zuzula was handling the weapon, according to police. The woman and baby survived the shooting.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO