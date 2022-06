The Board of the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) recently approved over $7.5 million toward 22 projects in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The projects are funded through the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program, which funds projects that make biking and walking to school safer and more appealing; and the Travel Options Program (TOP), a program created by DVRPC, which funds projects that provide better access to more travel options across the region, such as walking, biking, and taking transit, with the goal of reducing the number of single occupancy vehicles.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO