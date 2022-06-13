ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamaican record producer accused of killing 3 men

The Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A well-known record producer in Jamaica has been accused of killing three people.

Linval Thompson Jr. of Shab Don Records was arrested and charged on Saturday with fatally shooting three men in their 20s in late May, authorities said in a statement Sunday. They gave no details of the incident.

Defense attorney Donahue Martin told reporters that Thompson is innocent.

Thompson is the son of musician and record producer Linval Thompson, who worked with artists including Lee “Scratch” Perry and Bunny Lee.

