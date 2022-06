Don Staley, President and CEO of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, will transition to an advisor and consultant role for the organization beginning July 1. “On behalf of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports (TTS) and the board of directors, it is both bittersweet and exciting as we share an update on the timeline of Don Staley’s expected retirement,” Samyra Snoddy, TTS board chair, said in a release on the organization's website.

