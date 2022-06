Pastor William McDowell, Sr. is a very active pastor in the local community helping with organizing community drives, revivals and helping churches and our local youth. Pastor William McDowell, Sr. was born on May 27,1969 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the late James and Margaret McDowell. He accepted his call to preach God’s Holy word in 1995. He is now the honorable Pastor of The Liberty Missionary Baptist Church (Tuscaloosa, Alabama) where he has faithfully served from 2005 to present. He is married to Tamia McDowell, and they have four children.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO