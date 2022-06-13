Leesburg PD Seeks Suspect in Abduction, Sexual Assault

The 66-year-old Winchester man charged in the Nov. 19, 2021, robbery of a Leesburg bank was sentenced Tuesday to serve four years in prison. According to evidence in the case, on that day Kenneth W. Sencindiver approached a teller at the M&T Bank on East Market Street, handing her a note demanding cash from her drawer and claiming there were armed accomplices watching. He left the bank with about $525 in cash, but a dye pack exploded before he got to the car where his son was waiting for him nearby. The two men were arrested the next night following a police chase that started in Frederick County and ended in Purcellville.

