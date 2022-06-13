ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Leesburg PD Seeks Suspect in Abduction, Sexual Assault

By LoudounNow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Leesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a sexual assault reported early Sunday morning. According to the report, a woman reported that at approximately 12:30 a.m. June 12, a black...

Leesburg Bank Robber Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison

The 66-year-old Winchester man charged in the Nov. 19, 2021, robbery of a Leesburg bank was sentenced Tuesday to serve four years in prison. According to evidence in the case, on that day Kenneth W. Sencindiver approached a teller at the M&T Bank on East Market Street, handing her a note demanding cash from her drawer and claiming there were armed accomplices watching. He left the bank with about $525 in cash, but a dye pack exploded before he got to the car where his son was waiting for him nearby. The two men were arrested the next night following a police chase that started in Frederick County and ended in Purcellville.
LEESBURG, VA
Leesburg Police Donate Old Vests, Helmets to Ukraine

The Leesburg Town Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a request to donate surplus town police equipment, including ballistic vests and helmets, to Ukraine as the country struggles to fight off the Russian invasion. According to town staff, law enforcement agencies in Falls Church, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg and Fairfax County have already...
LEESBURG, VA
Loudoun Invites Input on Naming Old Courthouse

Members of the public are invited to offer input on naming the historic Loudoun County Courthouse in downtown Leesburg. The county’s Heritage Commission has recommended the courthouse be named in honor of Charles Hamilton Houston, who assembled and led an all-African American legal defense team for a murder trial there in 1933. The defense team, which included law student and future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, challenged the all-white jury selection process, setting a historic legal precedent. Two years later, the Supreme Court ruled racially biased jury selection unconstitutional.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Leesburg, VA
Leesburg, VA
Leona Violet Cooper Atwell, 1928-2022

Leona Violet Cooper Atwell, 94, of Bessemer, NC, and formerly of Lovettsville, VA, died on June 6,. 2022 at Caromont Hospital. Mrs. Atwell was born January 3, 1928, in Lovettsville, VA, to Jacob E. Cooper and Katie Lorena. Pearson Cooper. Leona was a graduate of Lovettsville High School. She met...
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
Leesburg Festival, March Commemorate Juneteenth Holiday

Two events are planned in Leesburg this weekend to mark the Juneteenth holiday. On Saturday, June 18, the BURG Family Reunion Club will hold a festival at Ide Lee Park. From noon to 6 p.m., the event will feature living music—including a performance by the Chuck Brown Band—food vendors and kid’s activities. Christian Yohannes will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Learn more at thebfrc.com.
LEESBURG, VA
Leesburg Council Contemplates Electric Fleet

The Leesburg Town Council is considering how to add hybrid or full-electric vehicles to the town fleet and the costs of doing so. Hybrid and electric vehicles, as town staff found for the report presented to the council Monday night, tend to cost more up front but with savings down the line in gas costs. Councilman Neil Steinberg pointed out electric vehicles also have lower maintenance costs over their lifetimes.
LEESBURG, VA
Construction Begins on Ashburn Community Center

Members of the Board of Supervisors and the Department of Parks and Recreation broke ground Thursday morning on the site of the Ashburn Recreation and Community Center, moving the long-planned project into its construction phrase. Ashburn District Supervisor Mike Turner labeled the event as a momentous day not only for...
ASHBURN, VA
Etro Celebrated for Work on Loudoun’s Housing

Longtime Loudoun planner and leader on the county’s efforts to increase housing affordability Sarah Coyle Etro was recognized at the kickoff of the Community Foundation’s Workforce Housing Now campaign June 14. Etro, who is retiring from Loudoun County after 32 years, has been at the forefront of the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Leesburg Moves to Protect Water Supply from Cyber Attack

The Leesburg Town Council has authorized a $426,896 contract to design a new monitoring system at the town Water and Wastewater Treatment plants, to help protect the town’s utility system from cyberattack. The funding to design the new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition ,or SCADA, System is available in...
LEESBURG, VA
Loudoun School Employees May See $1,000 Bonuses

The School Board is scheduled to vote June 28 on a recommendation to give $1,000 bonuses to full-time employees. During the June 7 meeting, Chief Financial Officer Sheron Willoughby presented the plan, which would cost $16.9 million to carry out. The bonuses are contingent upon state government funding, which administrators...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Community Foundation Launches ‘Workforce Housing Now’

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties is hoping to move the needle on one of the most foundational elements of a community’s health and wellbeing. The foundation works to build the community through grants, fundraising and partnerships. When one of the foundation’s donor-advised funds, the Loudoun...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Virginia First Lady Visits Cana

Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, Secretary of Agriculture and Trade Matthew Lohr, and Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick visited Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg on Wednesday to talk about women in agriculture and the governor’s agenda— and to sample some of the best wines in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inova Loudoun Unveils Schar Cancer Institute

On Monday Inova opened the doors for tours of the new Schar Cancer Institute Loudoun, a department of Inova Fairfax Hospital but housed at Inova Loudoun. Although it has been open since February, pandemic precautions prevented Inova from holding a public grand opening for its long-awaited Schar center. On June 13, for the first time the hospital system got a chance to show off the new 18,000-square-foot treatment facility, which includes an infusion clinic, a multidisciplinary clinic with exam and procedure rooms, “Life with Cancer” programs to support the emotional and physical needs of cancer patients and their families, and a compounding pharmacy to mix patients’ medications on-site.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

