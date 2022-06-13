ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Loses Veteran Third Baseman in Transfer Portal

By J.R. Moore
 3 days ago
Reliable Alabama third baseman Zane Denton has entered the NCAA transfer portal as of Monday morning, according to 247Sports' Charlie Potter. Denton locked down the left side of the infield for the Tide and started all 58 games of Alabama's 2022 schedule, leading the offense in home runs...

