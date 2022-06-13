Alabama Loses Veteran Third Baseman in Transfer Portal

AUBURN — Fetchme announced on June 7 the launch of alcohol delivery services for three of its newest cities in Alabama: Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Lake Martin. FetchMe is committed to making alcohol delivery incredible, enjoyable and amazingly convenient for all customers older than 21 years. Alcohol delivery will be made available for consumers in time for the kick off of the summer season. FetchMeAlcohol is a service designed to uplift local package stores, distilleries, wineries and breweries owned by local entrepreneurs. Through FetchMe, local alcohol businesses are empowered by giving them important online resources, education and digital capabilities to bring their alcohol products to market for online distribution at fetchmealcohol.com.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO