ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKerL_0g9R1f0B00

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital.

Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2.

He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the time.

His mother, Carol Hodgson, 39, of Upper Garth Gardens, was charged with murder and she pleaded guilty at a brief hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xC7oS_0g9R1f0B00
Carol Hodgson (Cleveland Police/PA) (PA Media)

She was remanded in custody to be sentenced on July 15.

Outside court, Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth said: “The loss of Daniel, at such a young age, is beyond comprehension.

“I’d like to thank all the team who have worked on this harrowing investigation and ensured that we could bring this matter to court.”

Christopher Atkinson, head of the crown court unit at CPS North East, said the “tragic sequence of events” which led to the little boy’s death had now been established.

He said: “In response to a robust case against her, Carol Hodgson has now pleaded guilty to Daniel’s murder and we sincerely hope that those who knew Daniel find some measure of comfort in this, at what must remain a very difficult time for them.”

No details about the offence were discussed during the 10-minute court hearing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cleveland Police#Violent Crime#Teesside Crown Court#Cps North East
The Independent

Mother condemns ‘giggling and smirking’ murderers behind stabbing of 16-year-old

The mother of a 16-year-old stabbing victim has hit out at her son’s killers for “giggling and smirking” throughout their trial.Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to pay tribute to Rhamero West – nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips – as she gave her victim impact statement.On Friday, Ryan Cashin, 19, Marquis Richards, 17, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the murder of Rhamero in the street in Old Trafford last September.The teenager was chased by car and on foot by the defendants before Cashin caught up and attacked him with a long-bladed knife....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drug dealer jailed for at least 24 years for ‘brutal’ murder of three-year-old

A violent drug-user who murdered his partner’s three-year-old son after inflicting more than 20 rib fractures during weeks of “horrendous” beatings has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years.Birmingham Crown Court heard that the force used by Nathanial Pope on Kemarni Watson Darby was similar to that normally caused by a car crash.Convicted drug-dealer Pope, 32, was found guilty by a jury in April, following a five-month trial which heard that the little boy had 34 separate areas of external injuries.Kemarni’s mother, Alicia Watson, was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing his...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘Honeytrap’ killer who helped murder 16-year-old lured to death by girlfriend to be freed from prison after 13 years

A murderer who helped kill a 16-year-old boy after he was lured to his death by his girlfriend is to be freed from prison after more than a decade.Andre Thompson, then 17, was jailed for his part in the 2008 “honeytrap” murder of Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London.Shakilus was lured to a quiet cul-de-sac by 15-year-old Samantha Joseph, where he was ambushed by love rival Danny McLean, 18, and five members of his gang, which included Thompson.The teenager, who had been in a month-long relationship with Joseph behind the back of her older boyfriend McLean, was beaten with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

81-year-old Georgia sheriff’s deputy accused of raping woman while on the job

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- An 81-year-old sheriff’s deputy stands accused of raping a woman while on duty and in uniform. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on May 11, the bureau was asked to assist the Lafayette Police Department in an investigation of a reported rape by a deputy. Upon further investigation, authorities reportedly learned Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Glover allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Girl, 7, mauled by Rottweiler in front of 11 year-old brother had ‘life saved by hoodie’

A seven year-old girl mauled by a Rottweiler was saved by her hoodie her parents say, after it stopped the dog from sinking its teeth into her throat.The schoolgirl was left with a gaping wound in her cheek after the dog launched itself at her face outside her home in Dent Close, Worcester.Graphic photos released by the family show the gaping bloody wound and the girl lying on a hospital trolley with her face bandaged up.She was rushed to to Worcestershire Royal Hospital where she had the wound cleaned and stitched under general anaesthetic.The owner of the Rottweiler James...
ACCIDENTS
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

British father, 62, pleads not guilty as he appears in court charged with raping his own daughter, 33, on Greek island of Crete – hugging her and telling the judge: 'No-one could do such a thing'

A British man is to stand trial for raping his 33-year-old daughter while on holiday on the Greek island of Crete. The man, 62, who cannot be named for legal reason, appeared in court in Heraklion, the capital of the island, today where he pleaded not guilty to the crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grandmother who arranged ‘honour killing’ of daughter-in-law to be freed from prison after 15 years

A grandmother who arranged the murder of her daughter-in-law in 1998 is to be freed from prison after having a parole application accepted.Bachan Athwal, then 70, was jailed alongside her son Sukhdave in 2007 for the so-called honour killing of 27-year-old Surjit Athwal, who went missing during a trip to India in 1998.The Old Bailey heard how Bachan discovered Athwal had been having an affair and wanted to divorce her son but told family members this would only happen “over my dead body”.The court was told Bachan, now 85, was the matriarchal head of the west London family and exercised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager found guilty of murdering 12-year-old Ava White

A teenage boy who stabbed 12-year-old Ava White following a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder.A jury took two hours and eight minutes to convict the 14-year-old at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.More than 20 members of Ava’s family were in the public gallery and there were cheers as the foreman said the boy had been found guilty of murder.The teenager, who appeared on video-link throughout the trial, put his head in his hands.He had claimed he accidentally stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck in self-defence.He told the court he wanted to “frighten her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy