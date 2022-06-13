ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Dairy Queen Council Reveals Voice Behind Iconic Jingle

By Ginny Reese
Photo: Getty Images

The Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council revealed the singer behind the chain's iconic jingle, reported Business Wire . The jingle, "That's What I Like Abut Texas," is sung by Texas native and country music star Josh Abbott .

Lou Romanus , CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council, said:

"Josh Abbott grew up in Idalou, Texas enjoying the treats and eats at his local DQ restaurant. He loves the brand so much he even shares an ode to DQ restaurants in the lyrics of his song “ I'll Sing About Mine .” Texans are proud of their traditions and DQ restaurants in Texas have been a fixture in this state for 75 years. Josh is a natural fit for this new sound which represents our strong brand in Texas."

The Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council partnered with Abbott to bring his style to the jingle in the "No Place but Texas, Nobody but DQ" campaign, which launches today.

Abbot said:

"As a native Texan, I am very familiar with the brand. As a kid, Dairy Queen restaurants were the place I went for a sweet treat or a Hungr-Buster or my favorite, steak fingers. When I think DQ restaurants in Texas, obviously I think of the jingle. When I first got the call about possibly recording the iconic jingle, I thought that was cool. There’s a big responsibility to staying true to the roots, but also invoke the sound of our band. You will hear my voice as well as the banjo and fiddle in this new version. We are excited for Texans to hear it and maybe we’ll run into DQ fans grabbing a Blizzard while we are on tour."

