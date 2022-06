This story about David Harbour and “Stranger Things” first appeared in the Comedy & Drama Series issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. In the latest season of “Stranger Things,” David Harbour goes to an entirely new place, both physically and emotionally, with Hopper, his doughy, small-town sheriff, burdened with a tragic backstory and a knack for stumbling upon supernatural mysteries. In the globetrotting new season, Hopper is stuck in a snowy Russian prison waiting for help that may or may not come from Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman). He has become spiritually richer, more solemn and reflective, but still a man of action, rallying his fellow prisoners to fight back against an otherworldly (but not entirely unfamiliar) foe.

