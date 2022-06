Rev. Irven Jungling, age 89, of Zeeland, was welcomed into his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Irven was born and raised in Iowa. He graduated from Central College in 1955 and then came to Holland, MI to attend Western Theological Seminary. He received his Master of Divinity from Western in 1958 and was ordained in the Reformed Church of America. Irven served churches in Baileyville, IL, and Waterloo, IA before coming to Zeeland where he was the founding pastor of Community Reformed Church. After 14 years at Community, he served in Waupun, WI for 13 years before retiring in Zeeland and serving part-time at Community Reformed for seven more years.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO