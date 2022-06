HOUGHTON/HANCOCK – Summer in the Copper Country means an increase in traffic. Those traveling north through Hancock, Calumet or up to Keweenaw County are more likely to notice the difference. Everyone in the area can understand the frustration of getting stuck at the Portage Lake Lift Bridge while ships or construction require it to go up. But what if the lift bridge could send you a tweet when it’s being raised or lowered? A couple from Fort Collins, Colorado developed a notification system that alerts drivers when the bridge is in motion.

