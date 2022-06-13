CMA Fest makes a splash in return

NASHVILLE — The 49th Country Music Association Fest concluded Sunday night at Nissan Stadium with several more surprise performances as well as prime-time acts from the likes of Dierks Bentley, Lady A,...
Local children’s author Marsha Carroll will be at the Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) on June 30 to read “The Adventures of Rembrandt the Tuxedo Cat,” a book she wrote for young children to emphasize the power of kindness and compassion. According to Carroll, inspiration for the...
William Wade Sugg Jr., 65, of Franklin, passed away peacefully June 14, 2022, at his residence after a 19-year battle with metastatic lung cancer. Wade was born in Nashville in 1956 to the late William “Bill” Wade Sugg and Corinne Greer Sugg of Dickson. He was known as a loving father and husband and a hardworking businessman who cared most about taking care of his family. Wade enjoyed fishing, grilling, movies, working in the yard and traveling. He was known for his sarcastic flavor of humor and being a true rock for rationality.
Leadership Tennessee has announced its 45 Signature Program Class IX members, leaders from rural and urban communities across Tennessee who will spend the next year engaging in collaborative, non-partisan dialogue on issues of statewide importance. Entering its ninth class year, Leadership Tennessee selects a new class of leaders annually to...
Cloverland Park Senior Living, an Integral Senior Living (ISL) community, will celebrate its official grand opening in Brentwood on June 23 with an event starting at 4 p.m. Cloverland Park offers both assisted living and memory care services with spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment options along with resort-style amenities, including an in-house beauty salon, bistro, fitness center, putting green, dog park and more.
Martha Jean Walker, 92, of Franklin, passed away June 12, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jean was a founding member of Brentwood Baptist Church, and she was also a member of the College Grove Book Club. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Bill...
Phelan Ray Johnson, 68, of Franklin, passed away June 14, 2022. He was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee, to the late Thomas and Ruby Johnson. Phelan worked as a registered nurse at Vanderbilt for over 38 years before retiring. He also worked briefly at Maury County Hospital, St. Thomas Hospital and Williamson County Hospital prior to beginning his career at Vanderbilt.
Sara Evelyn Gatlin, 92, of Franklin, passed away June 14, 2022. She was born in Franklin to the late Walter and Eunice Ferguson Gatlin. Evelyn was a small business owner and always an entrepreneur. She had a zest for life, loved a good meal and lived to line dance. Many were able to call her friend.
The University of Tennessee – Knoxville (UTK) Williamson County Alumni Chapter has relaunched after several years of dormancy, and there are several events planned for local alumni. The group’s first event on June 23 will feature Dr. Michael Stewart, director of the Pride of the Southland Marching Band. He’ll...
CHICAGO — Gatorade announced Thursday that Malachi Jones of Grace Christian Academy was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Tennessee Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Jones is the first Gatorade Tennessee Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from GCA. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Jones as Tennessee’s best high school boys soccer player.
Virginia “Jenny” Lewis, 84, of Brentwood, passed away June 13, 2022. Jenny previously was employed as a preschool teacher at Holly Tree Gap Child Care Center. In her early years, she was a softball coach for both of her daughters. She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph...
DALLAS — Belmont center fielder Guy Lipscomb was named an All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday, earning a spot on the 2022 NCBWA All-America Third Team. Lipscomb, a former Franklin High School star, is the first Bruin since Matt Beaty and Drew Ferguson in 2015...
FRANKLIN — When Abby Robertson heard her name called Tuesday night, she couldn’t believe it. The recent Battle Ground Academy graduate was one of four scholarship winners at the 16th annual John Maher Builders Scholar-Athlete Banquet — a partnership with the Williamson Herald. She walked away with a $2,000 scholarship.
The Battle of Franklin Trust hosted a brief ceremony at the Carter House Visitor's Center Thursday morning to pay tribute to former state Rep. Charles Sargent for his help funding a new visitor's center to be completed next spring. The Tennessee Historical Commission attended as part of its quarterly meeting,...
Glenn Allen Bolton Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022, after a long life and a short illness. Glenn was born in Ohio on Dec. 10, 1929, as the 11th of 13 children to Harry Brents and Bertha Fred Bolton. The family lived on farms throughout Kentucky and Tennessee but mainly called Middle Tennessee home. He was drafted into the Marines and proudly served in Korea in Squadron VMO 6 as its company carpenter.
BRENTWOOD — Winning three state championships seems unattainable, but Ravenwood set out this season to prove it can be done. Last month, Ravenwood succeeded in winning three consecutive rugby championships throughout the school year with the middle school team and both the girls and boys high school teams clinching championships.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County on Tuesday released updated modifications to the site plan for the proposed Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens project at the former O’More College of Design in Franklin. The updated site plan removed The Hall, a proposed event center space that proved concerning to...
The Brentwood Police Department and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), will partner to conduct a DUI checkpoint June 17 on Franklin Road near the intersection with Concord Road in Brentwood. This date and location were chosen in remembrance of fallen Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza, who was killed by...
Franklin Special School District has opened its borders to non-Williamson County residents. The school district approved a policy revision during its meeting Monday night that now allows attendance of out-of-county Tennessee students. Those students would have to pay tuition, which was set later at the meeting by the board at $4,000 per year, per student, unless they are granted a tuition waiver for being the child or grandchild of a district employee, qualifying substitute or direct service provider (mental health provider, student resource officer, etc.).
A Franklin police officer was assaulted by a drunk 59-year-old woman Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were summoned Saturday to Lifetime Athletic to help with a woman who was reportedly creating a disturbance. Arriving officers found Lisa Flowers Gary, 59, drunk and belligerent. After she was...
Comments / 0