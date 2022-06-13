CMA Fest makes a splash in return

William Wade Sugg Jr., 65, of Franklin, passed away peacefully June 14, 2022, at his residence after a 19-year battle with metastatic lung cancer. Wade was born in Nashville in 1956 to the late William “Bill” Wade Sugg and Corinne Greer Sugg of Dickson. He was known as a loving father and husband and a hardworking businessman who cared most about taking care of his family. Wade enjoyed fishing, grilling, movies, working in the yard and traveling. He was known for his sarcastic flavor of humor and being a true rock for rationality.

