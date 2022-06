After a brief one-day hiatus, when costs dropped by just one-tenth of a cent, gasoline prices have yet again jumped to another record-high at an average of $6.46 per gallon. The increase is the 19th record-setting price in the last 20 days, which has risen by 37.2 cents in that time span.Average prices have now climbed $2.21 since this time in 2021, 48.7 cents from a month prior, and 6.7 cents since last week, according to information from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. Based on pricing in 2021, the average American is now spending an additional $31 in 2022...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO