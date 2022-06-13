“Lamar Jackson is unpredictable,” Twitter Reacts to Marlon Humphrey’s video hinting at QB’s future in the NFL

Brandon Innis one of the best overall prospects in the 2023 class, and is the #2 wide receiver recruit in the country. Coming fresh off a 2022 class where Texas A&M landed not one but two 5-star wide receivers, head coach Jimbo Fisher is back at it again. Innis, the #4 recruit in the state of Florida, played varsity football as an 8th grader, and is ready to continue his career at the college level. The Aggies are listed in Innis’ top 6 options along with: USC Miami Ohio State Alabama LSU If the Aggies are able to pickup a commitment from Innis, they’ll be on their way to another top class in 2023, as Jimbo and company continue the journey towards building a consistent college football playoff contender. BREAKING: Five-Star WR Brandon Inniss is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’1 200 WR from Miami Gardens, FL is ranked as a Top 20 Player in the ‘23 Class. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/siPU5CQuna pic.twitter.com/BtC6dazLVg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 15, 2022 Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights List Where does Joel Klatt rank A&M headed into the 2022 season?

