Get ready for summer camping trips with Jackery’s premium portable solar power stations that are on sale today from $739 or less. However, to run as many devices as possible, we recommend picking up the high-end Solar Generator 1500 that comes with two 100W solar panels for $1,999. That’s a $300 discount and you’ll find that it has plenty of power to run your entire campsite as well as charge smartphones, tablets, or laptops with ease. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO