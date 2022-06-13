Son of former MLB pitcher commits to Husker football program

Karen M. Fischer, 77 years of age, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice passed away at the Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She was born on July 10, 1944 at Norfolk, NE to Aage and Rebecca (Hamley) Petersen. She was a graduate of Battle Creek High School and obtained a nursing degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Karen and Ralph Fischer were married on December 19, 1965 and they lived in Beatrice from 1970 until moving to Lincoln in 2017. Karen was a RN and was employed as a clinic nurse for the specialty clinics at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice; the PEO Chapter Z and Fortnightly in Beatrice and had been a longtime volunteer at the Beatrice Bargain Box. She enjoyed traveling, needle work, sewing, family history, gardening, baking, but she especially enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s activities.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO