ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Son of former MLB pitcher commits to Husker football program

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska football snared its latest recruiting commitment Monday morning. Texas native Riley Van Poppel committed to the Huskers, making his announcement via Twitter, just days after visiting the Huskers. The defensive lineman stands 6-foot-4 and 270 lbs. "I want to...

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
York News-Times

Nebraska flirting with worst-ever finish in Director's Cup

After dropping in the standings Thursday afternoon, Nebraska athletics could be headed for its worst-ever finish in the Learfield Director’s Cup. Despite strong spring performances from its softball and women’s track and field programs, NU fell to its 46th overall. Its worst-ever finish, in 2018-2019, was 48th, but several teams currently just behind the Huskers, including No. 47 TCU, No. 49 Wake Forest and No. 51 Maryland, are poised to pass the Big Red once Cup points from the NCAA’s baseball postseason — which continues through late June with the College World Series — are passed out.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Baseball camp in Omaha recalls baseball star with ‘graditude’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a glance, it’s a baseball camp. 240 kids going station to station with former big leaguers, college legends, and local coaches helping them fine-tune their skills. But what was happening at Creighton’s Sports Complex Wednesday was about more, it was about what Chris Gradoville...
OMAHA, NE
News Talk 860 KSFA

The NCAA Banned ‘Big Daddy’ After Disgusting Horns Down Anthem Stunt

Zac Collier is a Texas A&M Aggie and a lover of the National Anthem. Those two parts of Collier came to a head during the Women's College World Series last week. The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowgirls were playing for the right to advance to the National Championship. Before the game, Collier stepped up to the plate and blasted a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
nebpreps.com

Prep’s Brown Running Into Offers

June has been a good month for Creighton Prep running back CharMar “Marty” Brown. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior-to-be received his first two Group of Five scholarship offers and three FCS offers after his performance at Lindenwood’s Mega Camp in suburban St. Louis. “Most of the coaches that...
OMAHA, NE
kjrh.com

National anthem singer's CWS performance canceled after 'Horns Down' gesture

OMAHA, Neb. — An experienced national anthem singer's performance at the College World Series this week is canceled after the singer signaled the infamous "Horns Down" gesture after a performance at the Women's College World Series. ESPN reported Tuesday that Dallas-Fort Worth teacher and Texas A&M alum Zach Collier...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Reds#American Football#College Football#Major League Baseball#Athletics#Tigers#Cubs
klin.com

Nebraska Volleyball Announces 2022 Schedule

The 2022 Nebraska volleyball schedule is finally here. NU and the Big Ten Conference announced the season schedule Tuesday. The Huskers open Aug. 26-27 by hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tulsa, and Pepperdine in the Husker Invitational. The first weekend of September will feature Loyola Maramount and Mississippi coming to town...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

CWS 2022: Here’s what’s on the menu for this year’s College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers for the College World Series on Wednesday talked about the highlights of this year’s event. This is the 11th season the College World Series will be played at Omaha’s downtown stadium but this is the first year games will be played under the stadium’s new name Charles Schwab Field.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Hershey, Neb. native crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After three days of competition, Nebraska has a new Miss Teen Rodeo. The coronation took center stage at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus Theater. Calie Troyer of Hershey, Nebraska won the title. Troyer also won in the writing, photogenic, appearance, personality and horsemanship categories. This...
HERSHEY, NE
WOWT

Parking lot threats worry Omaha-metro umpire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The College World Series doesn’t just bring fans to Omaha. Hundreds of baseball players will be here, too, as teams from youth through high-school ages take part in tournaments across the Omaha-metro. That requires dozens of umpires. One talked with 6 News about some recent...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
News Channel Nebraska

Karen M. Fischer

Karen M. Fischer, 77 years of age, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice passed away at the Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She was born on July 10, 1944 at Norfolk, NE to Aage and Rebecca (Hamley) Petersen. She was a graduate of Battle Creek High School and obtained a nursing degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Karen and Ralph Fischer were married on December 19, 1965 and they lived in Beatrice from 1970 until moving to Lincoln in 2017. Karen was a RN and was employed as a clinic nurse for the specialty clinics at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice; the PEO Chapter Z and Fortnightly in Beatrice and had been a longtime volunteer at the Beatrice Bargain Box. She enjoyed traveling, needle work, sewing, family history, gardening, baking, but she especially enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s activities.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bruce E. Haughton, 75, of Pawnee City

Bruce Edward Haughton was born November 6, 1946 at Tecumseh, Nebraska to Velora (Bartels) and Ernest Haughton. Born with pneumonia, Bruce was brought to the waters of Holy Baptism by Reverend Gerkin on November 7, 1946 at the hospital in Tecumseh. Bruce celebrated the Rite of Confirmation at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tecumseh on May 7, 1961. Bruce was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, and a member of four different churches: Immanuel Lutheran in Sterling, St. John’s Lutheran in Tecumseh, St. Peter’s Lutheran in rural Elk Creek, and Zion Lutheran in Pawnee City. It was in his church family where Bruce felt at home–a place to nurture his faith and quench his desire to “read, mark, learn, and inwardly digest” God’s Word.
PAWNEE CITY, NE
Daily Beast

Nebraska Cops Probe Shady Tactics by Voter ID Campaign’s Foot Soldiers

On the afternoon of June 4, while sitting on a park bench in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska, Abby Mitchell noticed three men holding clipboards and pens gathering signatures for a Republican-led ballot petition to enshrine mandatory voter identification as part of the state constitution. “One of them approached me and asked...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Watch now: ‘An absolute honor’: Steffany Lien named Miss Nebraska 2022

Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien earned the title of Miss Nebraska 2022 on Saturday night at North Platte High School. Lien wowed the audience and the judges with her dance/twirl talent, along with her social impact initiative and on-stage question answers. She will represent Nebraska at the Miss America competition in December.
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Governor, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. --Once again, Gov. Pete Ricketts has tested positive for COVID-19. That announcement coming one day after Ricketts met with several officials of the state's Department of Transportation, toured the updated State Operations Center in Omaha (see photo above) and held a new conference with Omaha area reporters. According,...
NEBRASKA STATE
travellens.co

22 Best Things to Do in Omaha, NE

With a population of over half a million, the city of Omaha has some of the most striking and memorable things to do and places to visit. Apart from its many wildlife and nature sanctuaries, it is also home to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, which happens to be one of the best zoos in America.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy