Open Letter to New Jersey state legislators, Gov. Phil Murphy and all New Jersey African-American and Latino-American residents of Jersey City:. As African-Americans and Latino-Americans who live in Jersey City, we strongly urge the New Jersey Legislature to pass the essential Liberty State Park Protection Act to end decades of privatization threats. Our children and grandchildren and future generations must inherit this entire urban park to uplift their quality of life. The bill numbers are A1957 in the Assembly and S907 in the Senate.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO