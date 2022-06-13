ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Here's what the Jan. 6 panel's references to '2,000 Mules' is about

By Barbara Sprunt
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ndggf_0g9QvgQO00
Former Attorney General Bill Barr is displayed on a screen during a hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and former Attorney General Bill Barr referenced 2,000 Mules, a pro-Trump film, on Monday during the second in a series of seven expected public hearings this month.

In a video clip of Barr played by the committee, the former attorney general said that he believed the election was not stolen by fraud.

"I haven't seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the 2,000 Mules movie," he said.

As NPR's Tom Dreisbach reported, 2,000 Mules is a documentary film directed by Dinesh D'Souza that alleges it has "smoking gun" evidence of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election in the form of digital device location tracking data.

For the film, D'Souza worked with True The Vote, which claimed to have purchased geolocation data from various electronic devices. The group said it used that data to track the movements of people in key swing states around the time of the 2020 election, alleging that the data shows thousands of people making stops at mail-in vote drop boxes. The "mules" in the title refers to the individuals they claim stuffed drop boxes with stacks of completed ballots.

In his testimony, Barr said he was "unimpressed" with the film and that the "photographic evidence" didn't hold up.

He added that the premise itself was flawed.

"If you take 2 million cell phones and figure out where they are physically in a big city like Atlanta or wherever, just by definition, you're going to find any hundreds of them have passed by and spend time in the vicinity of these boxes," he said.

"The premise that if you go by a box, five boxes or whatever it was, you know that that's a mule is just indefensible."

Barr said the film did not establish proof of widespread illegal ballot harvesting.

For his part, Trump embraced the film and hosted a premiere event for the film at his Mar-a-Lago resort featuring Republican politicians like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Comments / 16

Repub&DemBothSuck!
3d ago

Fake, unbelievable MOCKumentary produce by a convicted voter fraud felon pardoned by Trump, himself, is his "evidentiary proof"??? 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Dinesh D'souza
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Fraud#Npr
Axios

Trump's former acting chief of staff calls Jan. 6 video "stunning"

Mick Mulvaney, who served as former President Trump's White House chief of staff for more than a year, called video of the Capitol attack presented at a Jan. 6 hearing "stunning." Driving the news: The footage laid out a play-by-play of Jan. 6, starting at 10am when Proud Boys marched...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
100K+
Followers
9K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy