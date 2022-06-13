ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

One dead, two injured, suspect in custody after pool party shooting

By Jeff Wyatt, Ashley Gooden
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirmingham, AL (WBMA) — A 24-year-old man is dead and two other people were injured in a shooting at a pool party on Beacon Parkway East Sunday night. The shooting took place at the High Pointe apartment complex at approximately 10:30 P.M. "There was just a lot of...

abc3340.com

