One dead, two injured, suspect in custody after pool party shooting

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies from the Cullman County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of domestic violence in the Valley Grove community on Saturday, June 11. Upon arrival, deputies determined that Austin Kane Yates, 24, of Cullman had pointed a gun at the victim during an altercation. He had then left the scene in his vehicle, crashing his car into the victim’s vehicle. Yates was located in the vicinity a short time later. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. He was placed under arrest and charged with: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic violence/menacing and domestic violence/criminal mischief. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO