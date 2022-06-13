ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, OH

Queen, princess, Little Miss Shortcake and Bolivar Idol chosen at Strawberry Festival

By Barb Limbacher
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

BOLIVAR – Doris Newsome, 78, was crowned the 2022 Strawberry Festival Queen on Friday evening during the 16th annual Strawberry Festival.

Newsome’s court is Sandi Young and Janice Strawn. Each received a tiara, sash, flowers and other gifts.

Each contestant was nominated by a family member or individual. The contestants chose a card and inside it said "queen" or "attendant."

Rebecca Hubble, co-chairman of the Strawberry Festival, served as mistress of ceremonies. She introduced each contestant and read a biography about them. Hubble said they are all worthy to be queens.

Brenda Symons, the 2021 strawberry queen, placed the crown on Newsome’s head.

Garrett Newsome, Doris Newsome's grandson, wrote the letter nominating his grandmother. He said she has always been involved in the community and is a member of the Bolivar Community Church. She loves to spend time with her family. Newsome retired from Mercy Medical in Canton. She once worked at the Burfield Strawberry Farm.

Bolivar Idol

Mackenzie Saddler, 21, of Canton, was chosen as Bolivar Idol during the Bolivar Idol competition held Friday evening at the Strawberry Festival.

Saddler sang “Warrior” to win the competition. Belle Fockler of Dover was second with “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” and David Piper was third. There were seven contestants.

Bolivar Idol was sponsored by Slick31. Judges were Keith and Lindsay Fockler and Brooklyn Fockler. Slick 31, with six members, is described as a high-energy, vocal-driven band. They performed in the brew tent later on Friday.

Miss Berry Princess

Emma Westfall, 7, was crowned the 2022 Miss Berry Princess at the Strawberry Festival. Westfall is the daughter of Stephane Westfall and stepfather Michael Horsley of Bolivar.

Beautiful weather prevailed for the Saturday morning pageant. There were eight contestants.

Westfall’s court was Maisyn Sluss and Cordelia Bender. Sluss, 8, is the daughter of Ryan and Jessica Sluss of Bolivar. Bender, 8, is the daughter of Thomas and Alicia Bender of Canton.

Each contestant was given a name tag with a number. Three numbers were drawn and each girl approached the table and opened a trophy wrapped in pink tissue paper. Westfall chose the trophy with the pink ribbon naming her Miss Berry Princess.

Maci Melching, the 2021 Miss Berry Princess, placed the crown on Westfall’s head.

The winners received a tiara, medal and a cookie from Simply Cinnamon. Each contestant participating received a medal and a coupon for a cookie from Simply Cinnamon, who sponsored the pageant.

Westfall’s sister Faith Westfall was crowned Miss Berry Princess in 2009. Emma Westfall enjoys swimming, riding her bicycle and cheerleading. She wants to be a heart doctor when she grows up. She could eat broccoli and pickles every day. She likes the strawberries at the festival but eats them just plain.

“I was excited to win. At first, I didn’t realize what it was,” Emma said.

Little Miss Shortcake

Zoe Shedron, 6, was named the 2022 Little Miss Shortcake, Saturday, during the Strawberry Festival. She is the daughter of Nick and Skyla Shedron of Mineral City.

Hazel Stout, 4, daughter of Chuck and Sammi Stout of New Philadelphia and Skylar Poole, 6, daughter of Richard and Nikole Poole of Bolivar were chosen as attendants.

Each of the 17 contestants was given a name tag with a number. Three numbers were chosen and those three selected a trophy wrapped in pink tissue paper. Zoe chose the trophy with the pink ribbon naming her Little Miss Shortcake.

Little Miss Shortcake and her attendants each received a tiara, medal and a coupon for a cookie at Simply Cinnamon.

Zoe was very shy and was processing the entire event. However, Skylar Poole said she entered the pageant because she watched her friend in 2021, who was an attendant. She likes pizza, ice cream, cheese and blueberries.

Zoe likes to play on her swing set, She wants to be a police officer when she grows up. She likes pizza rolls. She will enter first grade at Tuscarawas Valley Primary School at Mineral City in the fall.

Simply Cinnamon sponsored the event.

