ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pell City, AL

Pell City man killed in crash near Ragland

By Jeff Wyatt
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in St Clair County Sunday evening. 33-year-old Myles...

abc3340.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Anniston woman dies following accident on U.S. 431

CLEBURNE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston woman died following a multi-vehicle crash in Cleburne County on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said 38-year-old Nyelshulia V. Lewis, was seriously injured when her SUV collided head-on with another car. Lewis was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to troopers.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham police officer injured in single-car crash

A Birmingham police officer is in the hospital after wrecking his patrol car early this morning. The crash happened in the 100 block of 19th Street South just before 2:00 A.M. Thursday. According to the Birmingham Police Department, is looks like the officer was traveling north on 19th Street before...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Involving Anniston Woman

Anniston, AL – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has reported a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Nyelshulia V. Lewis, 38, was seriously injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Trax she was driving collided head-on with a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Anthony Foreman, 39, of Opelika. Lewis was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Foreman was transported to an area hospital. Prior to the collision between the Accord and Trax, the Accord struck a 2020 Honda Civic driven by Lauren Dukus, 26 of Woodland. Dukus and two of her passengers were transported to a local hospital. The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near the 217 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Heflin. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pell City, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Ragland, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Pell City, AL
State
Alabama State
Pell City, AL
Crime & Safety
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Odenville man arrested during car chase

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — An Odenville man was arrested during a chase on the morning of Wednesday, June 15. Jason John Sherman, 36, was arrested by Argo Police for attempting to elude and an outstanding failure to appear warrant with their department. Argo has set Sherman’s bond at $2,000. He also has […]
ODENVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two dead, one injured in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills

Three people have been shot, with two killed, at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills. The suspect is in custody. At a news conference just after 9 p.m., police said two people were killed with one other person being injured. UAB Hospital confirmed they are treating the other victim, who was shot at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local man arrested following DV incident

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies from the Cullman County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of domestic violence in the Valley Grove community on Saturday, June 11.  Upon arrival, deputies determined that Austin Kane Yates, 24, of Cullman had pointed a gun at the victim during an altercation. He had then left the scene in his vehicle, crashing his car into the victim’s vehicle.  Yates was located in the vicinity a short time later. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.  He was placed under arrest and charged with: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic violence/menacing and domestic violence/criminal mischief. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
ABC 33/40 News

Man arrested, charged in a Etowah County drug bust

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An Altoona man was arrested on drug charges after a home was searched Tuesday by agents from multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the Etowah Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said 56-year-old Donny Ray Chambless was charged with "Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine), three counts of...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC 33/40 News

Crews battle large fire at Fairfield apartment complex

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBMA) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at an apartment complex on Fairfax Drive in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Birmingham Fire and Rescue and the Fairfield Fire Department. American Red Cross disaster volunteers are currently assisting people displaced by...
FAIRFIELD, AL
WAFF

Altoona man arrested on drug-related charges

ALTOONA, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on drug-related charges by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and other various agencies on June 14. Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Oneonta Police Department and the FBI executed a search warrant at an Altoona residence. Donny Ray Chambless, 56, was arrested after agents found one and a half pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and a rifle.
ALTOONA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man arrested for drugs; weapons seized after eluding deputies

CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Vinemont area on Sunday, June 12. Christopher Todd Burton, 43, of Cullman was the driver of the vehicle in question.  Burton fled the scene and the deputies pursued. Shortly afterwards, Burton was apprehended and placed under arrest. A subsequent search yielded narcotics, as well as multiple weapons.  It was determined that Burton had also failed to report to a Court-Ordered weekend sentence at the Cullman County Detention Center.  Burton was charged with escape as a result.  According to a source at the CCSO, “There were no charges for the weapons. They were taken for safekeeping.” Burton was also charged with attempting to elude, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, escape / flight, obstruction of governmental operations (warrant) and attempting to elude (warrant). Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office addresses Marshall Co. Jail rumors

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two inmates in the Marshall County Jail experienced medical emergencies on Tuesday. According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, corrections officers found an inmate that was unresponsive. Officers administered CPR and Narcan to the inmate and he became responsive. Both inmates were taken to the emergency...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy