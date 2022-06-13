ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camas County, ID

Bruce Willis Backs Away From Idaho Airport Plans

By Bill Colley
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s tough to see a good man lose a dream. We got the news a couple of months ago that sometimes Idaho resident and actor Bruce Willis was suffering from an illness that ended his movie career. The actor had long sought to build a private airport in Camas County. He...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 2

Related
98.3 The Snake

Why Idaho is One of the Worst States to be a Working Dad

With Father's Day this weekend, it is time to appreciate dad for all that he does for the family. Dads often do a lot of work to supply for their family or by staying home with the kids and making sure they are taken care of. Often dads work long days and have to spend time with their families and make sacrifices, but do what they have to do to keep a roof over the family's head and food on the table. While it can be stressful, working dads do what they must. Each state is different in terms of being a working parent, and one has to ask at times, what state is being a working dad the best and which state is the worst?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Do You Know Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Before we get back to that, who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Currently Lori...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Lake Named One Of The Country’s Clearest

Here in Idaho, we have no shortage of beautiful lakes. That's what makes our state one of the best for fishing and scenic photos. It's true. Yes, Minnesota is still the 'Land Of The Lakes,' but that doesn't mean they have all of them. Sure, there's a more famous lake with salt water a little south in Utah. However, Idaho was still able to have one of our fantastic lakes make the top 10 list of clearest lakes in the country. That's something worth celebrating when you look at the stiff competition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blaine County, ID
Lifestyle
County
Camas County, ID
County
Blaine County, ID
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
Texas State
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt Noe, 23, both of Eagle had went into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
montanarightnow.com

Overdue travelers located safe in Idaho

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said the overdue travelers have been located. Law enforcement located the two who are reported to be safe in Idaho. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. POLSON, Mont. - On June 15, Lake County 911 took a report of...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Bruce Willis
KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

WATCH: What is in the Skies of Mountain Home, Idaho?

Idaho is full of wonder – you have the mysterious cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains, you’ve got Sasquatch roaming the forests, and of course, we have “UFOs” (dare we say aliens!) in the skies of Idaho. Facebook user Shelley C. shared a video showing mysterious “flares” with us after posting it in the Facebook group Idaho Weather Watchers.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has Cannibals Now? Neat.

When one thinks of Idaho, certain images don't (typically) come to mind. You know, like someone eating another human being. Well, that's where we're at in the news cycle. A 40-year-old man in Bonner County, James David Russell, is facing the hammer of justice for murdering a 70-year-old man. Without getting too graphic, at the crime scene, police observed details on the victim's body that would support the possibility of cannibalism at play.
IDAHO STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Southern Oregon man posts bail as he faces riot charge in Idaho

A laborer from a rural southern Oregon community was among those charged with conspiracy to riot after they were arrested Saturday on their way to a community celebration in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Lawrence A. Norman, 32, of Prospect, posted $300 bail and was released from the Kootenai County Jail. Norman could not be reached, but […] The post Southern Oregon man posts bail as he faces riot charge in Idaho appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
98.3 The Snake

Hunters and Campers Beware: Rare Grizzly Bear Sighting Near Idaho Town

With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.
SALMON, ID
98.3 The Snake

Should Idaho Ban Father’s Day For Good?

Hard as it is to believe, June is already halfway over and that means that Fathers Day is nearing and will be taking place this Sunday. Children will panic looking for the perfect gift and dads will expect to be pampered this weekend as they are celebrated. There are multiple ways to spend a good Father's Day in Idaho, by taking him golfing, fishing, relaxing on a boat or kayak, or letting him nap. Whatever dad wants that day, he gets. While most dads, myself included, might disagree, should Fathers Day be celebrated? Dads often do a lot for their families but there are reasons that it should no longer be a holiday.
IDAHO STATE
US News and World Report

Idaho Officials Close Popular Recreation Area Due to Trash

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jobs
98.3 The Snake

BLM Attempts to Sway Idahoans on Lava Ridge Wind Project

The pessimists claim there’s nothing we can do. They tell us the federal Bureau of Land Management doesn’t need our permission to site windfarms on BLM land in Southern Idaho. Public opposition did drive the decision to cancel plans for a similar project in Nevada. The company behind the Nevada effort is now proposing the Taurus project in Gooding County.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
buckrail.com

Impacts of Yellowstone closure trickle into Jackson

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — An aggressive storm in Yellowstone National Park (YNP) on Sunday wreaked havoc on roads, buildings, tourists and gateway communities in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The storm also triggered mudslides and rock slides, prompting Montana Governor Greg Gianforte to declare a statewide disaster. An indefinite closure...
JACKSON, WY
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy