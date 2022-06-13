ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Don't worry if you missed the first couple of Drag Story Times

universalhub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are still three more Drag Story Times at Boston Public Library...

universalhub.com

bostonrealestatetimes.com

Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville opens its doors

Somerville, MA – Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville has opened its doors. Situated on the Somerville-Cambridge line, it converges with a unique moment in time for Somerville as it experiences a modern-day renaissance, and it adds to the exciting transformation that Somerville’s historic Union Square is undergoing. Travellers will...
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
baystatebanner.com

At Odessa Instant Shoe Repair, fixing your soles is an art form

Robert Glover thinks of fixing shoes like sculpting. “Like making something out of clay. I’m taking a pair of shoes, tearing them apart and putting them back together,” he said, while sitting behind a counter labeled “No refunds” and surrounded by medieval-looking presses, clamps, shoe stands and single loose shoes.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Council approves taking two lakeside parcels in Hyde Park for new park

The City Council yesterday unanimously approved using eminent domain to take roughly an acre of undeveloped land on the shore of Sprague Pond for a park, after one councilor assured the others that city officials will offer a fair price to the current owners - a key concern in a city with a history of eminent domain being used to destroy whole neighborhoods for apartment towers and highways.
BOSTON, MA
#North End
westobserver.com

Fifty years later, the Vendome fire still casts a tragic shadow

The nine firefighters who died at the Hotel Vendome a half-century ago Friday remain the largest loss of life in the history of the Boston Fire Department. For the families of the deceased, for former firefighters who knew the fallen, and for new recruits who are shown the site, their sacrifice endures.
BOSTON, MA
restaurantclicks.com

14 Boston Food Trucks to try this Summer

Are you looking to take a mini-vacation in Boston, MA this summer? If so, there are tons of things you don’t want to miss. Make sure to see the Museum of Science and its lightning show, the Fine Arts Museum, and the Boston Gardens. Check out the aquarium in Boston and you might even want to go on a Boston Duck Tour.
BOSTON, MA
News Break
Politics
quincyquarry.com

Quincy City Council dumps a wicked expensive dog log on local taxpayers #mayorkoch #quincyanimalshelter

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy City Council dumps a wicked expensive dog log on local taxpayers. Last night the Quincy City Council Finance Committee voted to recommend spending an additional fifteen million dollars to replace the current Quincy Animal Control building, roughly three times more in total than what the council said was too much money five years ago when the Koch Maladministiion floated a $7.1 million cocktail napkin of a plan and so cut the ask in half.
QUINCY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley streets keeping first responders busy

Wellesley first responders provide services at the scene of hundreds of accidents a year, and those using the town’s streets have been keeping them busy this month. Swellesley Jr., happened upon a scene Sunday at Weston Road and Rte. 135 where a cyclist smashed into a car and flipped over the handlebars.
WELLESLEY, MA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Quincy, MA

Quincy, Massachusetts, is a city of great historical and cultural significance. It is the largest city in Norfolk County and the seventh-largest in the state. Located just outside of Boston, Quincy is a peaceful city with lots to offer tourists and residents. Visit historical landmarks to family-friendly spots with plenty...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sons of Boston worker indicted in investigation into stabbing death of Marine veteran

BOSTON — A Sons of Boston worker has been indicted in connection with an investigation into the stabbing death of a Marine veteran outside the Union Street bar. Alisha Dumeer, 34, of Everett, is slated to be arraigned on June 30 on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder in the death of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.
BOSTON, MA

