Jobs Other People Just Wouldn't Do - Moen Portables & Septic

Fargo - Fargo Police are investigating nine residential burglaries over the past six months, including two in the past two weeks. The homes were in the Centennial, Rose Creek, Stonebridge and Timberline neighborhoods and police believe the homes were targeted. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says electricity was often cut at the homes to disable security alarms. Almost all homes were entered through windows. During the winter, the burglars targeted homes with unplowed driveways or with little activity. If you're heading out of town, police urge you to ask a neighbor to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO