ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Jobs Other People Just Wouldn't Do - Moen Portables & Septic

By Matt Lien
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Kevin Flynn, the host of the 'Need-To-Know' morning show for...

www.wdayradionow.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdayradionow.com

Dardis, Olson to retain seats in West Fargo

(West Fargo, ND) -- Two incumbents retain their seats in the City of West Fargo, following Tuesday night's elections. West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis, running unopposed, received just over 98 percent of the vote. Two seats were up for West Fargo City Commission, with Brad Olson, an incumbent, and Roben...
WEST FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Primary Election Day in North Dakota; Fire at south Fargo office building; Historic first for North Dakota U.S. Attorney

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Voters head to the polls today on Primary Election Day in North Dakota. The seats that are up for grabs. An early morning fire rips through a South Fargo office building. An historic first for a new U.S. Attorney in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Incumbents, challenger elected to West Fargo School Board

(West Fargo, ND) -- Three incumbents have been re-elected to seats on the West Fargo School Board, after elections were held on Tuesday. The lone challenger to be elected to the board, Jessica Jones, was the second-highest vote recipient, receiving 16.9 percent of the vote Tuesday. Jim Jonas received just under 17 percent of the vote, with Jessica Jackson and Jon Erickson being elected to the two other open seats on the West Fargo School Board.
WEST FARGO, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Johnston
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Police Department warning public of serial burglaries

Fargo - Fargo Police are investigating nine residential burglaries over the past six months, including two in the past two weeks. The homes were in the Centennial, Rose Creek, Stonebridge and Timberline neighborhoods and police believe the homes were targeted. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says electricity was often cut at the homes to disable security alarms. Almost all homes were entered through windows. During the winter, the burglars targeted homes with unplowed driveways or with little activity. If you're heading out of town, police urge you to ask a neighbor to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Challengers take four seats on Fargo School Board

(Fargo, ND) -- It was a crowded race for five spots on the Fargo School Board, and in the end, four of five incumbents running for re-election were unseated by the challengers. With 15 candidates running for the five seats, Tuesday's election lived up to its potential -- as it...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Mahoney, Piepkorn win reelection in City of Fargo races

(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo will see two familiar faces and one newcomer following Tuesday night's election. Fargo Mayor Dr. Timothy Mahoney won his re-election bid, defeating six challengers, including City Commission candidate Arlette Preston. Mahoney won the election with 40 percent of the vote, with Preston following in second place with 20 percent.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

West Fargo Street Fair returns Saturday at the Downtown Yards on Sheyenne

(West Fargo, ND) -- The annual West Fargo Street Fair will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18th, at The Downtown Yards on Sheyenne district. The West Fargo Street Fair is a community event designed to celebrate the best of local artisans, crafters, vendors, food trucks and services by lining Sheyenne Street from 5th Avenue W. to half a block south of 2nd Avenue W. for the community to shop. The event will also feature food trucks and many of The Yards Business Association members will be open to visit.
WEST FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moen Portables Septic#Kost Materials
wdayradionow.com

6-14-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4

00:13 - Sue Baron from Golden Drive Homeless Kids joins the show. Golden Drive is having a BBQ at Hornbacher's in West Fargo on June 17th, and June 18th, from 11 am - 7 pm. Golden Drive is also going to be at West Fargo Cruise Night. Cruise Night events will be on June 16th, July 21st, August 18th, and September 15th.
WEST FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

West Fargo Police and Fire Departments searching for missing 10-year-old

(West Fargo, ND) -- Officials are searching 10-year-old Leighton Wilkinson, who was seen earlier this morning. Leighton left home on June 16, 2022, and was last seen near Brooks Harbor Elementary School around 1:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, shorts, white crocs shoes and a maroon backpack. She was also riding her dark grey electric scooter.
WEST FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy