Families of drowned teens were told they cut class before tragedy: school

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The families of two boys who drowned in Jamaica Bay while cutting class last week were informed their kids weren’t in school more than an hour before the tragedy, education officials said Monday.

Officials at MS 137 had notified the grieving families of Daniel Persaud and Ryan Wong that the 13-year-olds were skipping school through a robocall at 10:30 a.m. Friday — before their 11:40 a.m. drownings, the Department of Education said in a statement.

A second call was then made by the school to the families again at 7 p.m., the DOE said.

Persaud’s heartbroken mom had told The Post on Sunday that she wasn’t notified her son cut school until 7 p.m. — long after he was dead.

She said her son cut at least three classes that morning.

The families of two boys who drowned on Friday were not notified that that were gone from school until after their deaths.
Paul Martinka
Daniel and Ryan (right) were swimming in the bay near Beach 96th Street and Cross Bay Boulevard when a sandbar gave way under them and they went under.
Daniel Persaud’s heartbroken mom had told The Post on Sunday that she wasn’t notified her son cut school until 7 p.m. — long after he was dead.
Joe DeMaria

“The MS 137 school community, along with the rest of New York City, continues to mourn the tragic loss of these two students,” the DOE’s statement said. “Ensuring that families are informed of their children’s whereabouts is a top priority for the Department of Education.

“At MS 137, robocalls are disseminated to the families of students who do not appear at school, once at 10:30 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.

“On Friday, June 10, a robocall was delivered to the families of both students at 10:30 a.m. informing them that their students were not in school. We have confirmed that the messages were received — either by voicemail or someone picking up the phone.”

Officials at MS 137 had notified the grieving families of Daniel Persaud and Ryan Wong that the 13-year-olds were skipping school through a robocall at 10:30 a.m. Friday — before their 11:40 a.m. drownings.
Paul Martinka
Both were later rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Paul Martinka

Daniel and Ryan were swimming in the bay near Beach 96th Street and Cross Bay Boulevard when a sandbar gave way under them and they went under.

Both were later rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Relatives described both teens as studious and quiet young men.

NNcy Ellington
3d ago

Blame seldom seems to be at least partially placed on the parents...parent/parents are ultimately to blame whether they like it or not....

