The Main Event of Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite saw Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus once again attempt to defend their Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks. For the first time, their defense was not successful, as the Bucks became the first two-time champions in All Elite Wrestling's history. That victory was quickly overshadowed, however, as Christian Cage finally turned on Jungle Boy, slamming his head between two chairs at the very end of the episode. This resulted in a stretcher coming out for Jungle Boy as Dynamite went off the air.

